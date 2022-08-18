NCIS: Los Angeles’ To Feature U.S. Army Veteran in Season 14

We’re starting to hear more details about the new season for NCIS: Los Angeles. And it’s sounding like an early episode probably will feature an inspiring storyline based on real events.

Retired Army Col. Gregory Gadson is the special guest star. According to TV Line, Gadson will play a friend and colleague of Admiral Kilbride. And Gadson’s character is struggling. TV Line reports Gadson’s storyline is part of episode three.

Gadson’s real-life story is amazing, Obviously, it’s already perfect for an NCIS: Los Angeles character. Presumably, he’ll only need to switch from Army to Navy. He’s a former star linebacker from West Point. And he served in every major military operation since graduating from Army in 1989. By 2007, he was commander of the 2nd Battalion, 32 Field Artillery in Iraq. On May 7 of that year, he attended a memorial service for two fallen soldiers. On his way back to base, an improvised explosive device hit Gadson’s Humvee. And he suffered life-threatening injuries. Doctors amputated both his legs at the knee. Gadson also suffered an injury to his right arm. His wounds were so severe he required 129 pints of blood, with doctors reviving him six times.

Col, Gregory Gadson posed with the cast of Battleship. The movie was his first as ac actor. He’ll appear in an episode of NCIS: Los Angeles this season. (Michael Buckner/Getty Images)

NCIS: Los Angeles Writers Can Tell An Inspiring Story Through Gadson

After recovering, Gadson didn’t take a medical retirement. Rather, he petitioned to stay in the Army. After he recuperated from his injuries, Gadson first saw active duty as director of the Army Wounded Warrior program. He finally retired after 26 years of service. By then, he was serving as Garrison Commander of Fort Belvoir in Fairfax County, Va.

NCIS: Los Angeles writers have given Kilbride (Gerald McRaney) a strong military backstory as befitting a retired admiral. Kilbride doesn’t tolerate fools and his comments are biting if you get crossways with him. (Ask Deeks). But he stands up for his friends. It’ll be interesting to see how much the NCIS: Los Angeles writers will use Gadson’s story as inspiration.

Gerald McRaney portrays Admiral Kilbride on NCIS: Los Angeles. Gadson’s character will be a Kilbride friend. (Ron P. Jaffe CBS)

Gadson is good at telling his story. Plus, he dabbles in acting. He appeared in the movie, Battleship back in 2012. He also had a part in A Journal for Jordan and has appeared as himself on several projects. Plus, he shares his incredible story with others as a motivational speaker.

“How many of us live our lives every single day like it’s my last day?” Gadson told a crowd earlier this summer. “Tomorrow is not promised. Every one of us in here one day will not have a tomorrow.”

“That was the gift that I received on May 7, 2007 — that I live my life in the present… If you’re dragging something from yesterday with you today, you’re encumbered. You’re uncovering yourself with something you can’t change. I say release it. Let it go. It’s an invisible anchor that you’re holding that’s gonna prevent you from being the best that you can be.”

NCIS: Los Angeles premieres on Oct. 9.