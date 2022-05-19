‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Gets a New Time Slot in Fall 2022

CBS renewed NCIS: Los Angeles for a 14th season, but there’s a tweak in the schedule. It’ll start an hour later on Sunday nights starting this fall.

The other shows in the NCIS universe stayed as is. The original NCIS keeps its Monday time slot (9 p.m. Eastern). And it’s followed by NCIS: Hawai’i, the show which premiered this past season.

CBS unveiled its fall lineup on Wednesday. NCIS: Los Angeles slides into the time slot vacated by S.W.A.T. The new police drama East New York then takes over the earlier NCIS: Los Angeles hour. The rest of the CBS Sunday primetime lineups remains the same. 60 Minutes kicks it all off, followed by The Equalizer.

Meanwhile, S.W.A.T. kicks off Friday nights in a CBS primetime chock full of first responder programming. Fire Country takes over the time slot once occupied by Magnum P.I. The new show stars SEAL Team’s Max Thieriot and Billy Burke, who played a recurring character on 9-1-1: Lone Star.

It’s not clear whether a change in time slots will improve the ratings of NCIS: Los Angeles. As it does every fall, the show goes head-to-head against NBC’s Sunday Night Football. Whatever game is on usually represents the most watched programming of the week.

Back in 2009, CBS first placed the show amongst its Tuesday primetime offerings. It switched to Mondays starting in season six, then fell back to Sundays two years later. The show stayed in the top 10 most watched programs through the first five years on air. Since its move to Sundays, it’s settled in among the top 25. There was a ton of speculation that CBS might spike the drama this year, but the network announced the renewal in late April.

Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2022)

Earlier this month, NCIS: Los Angeles celebrated a milestone. It broadcast its 300th episode. And this Sunday, episode No. 303 will be the season 13 finale. Here’s the plot summary for “Come Together” provided by CBS:

“The NCIS team hunts for a crew that robs a Los Angeles casino with military-grade power. Also, Kensi and Deeks hear exciting news regarding the adoption, and Callen takes a big step in his relationship with Anna.”

The finale feels like a soft landing into the summer months with no new episodes. There will be a big crime to solve. But the ending is all about the office celebrating as a family at a party on the beach,

Chances are, Callen (Chris O’Donnell) will ask Anna (Bar Paly) to marry him. In the last episode, the show ended its Katya storyline. The rogue Russian spy kidnapped Callen. But the agents, after encountering numerous deep fakes, finally found him, with Sam (LL Cool J) defusing a bomb and Anna untying Callen from a chair. Joelle killed Katya, a year after the Russian kidnapped and tortured her.

Then, there’s a likely celebration for Deeks and Kensi (Daniela Ruah) expanding their family. Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) wasn’t on Sunday’s episode. He was in Guatemala gathering information to help the couple adopt Rosa, the teenager Kensi helped rescue earlier this season.

You can check out the Outsider preview here for more info about the finale.