‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Has Season 14 Officially Begun Filming?

Even though fans of “NCIS: Los Angeles” won’t get a new season until this fall, we now have exciting news regarding Season 14.

In a recent Twitter post, the unit production manager for the show, Rick Tunell, confirmed that, on Thursday, the team wrapped up the first day of filming on the crime drama’s latest season.

With this new information, fans quickly put two and two together and concluded that this timing reveals that this was the same day that filming began for “NCIS.”

However, it still makes us wonder what’s in store for the newest season. Moreover, should we prepare for this to be the series’ final season?

Although that is yet to be determined, fans assume this might be the last season of “NCIS: Los Angeles.” During Season 13, rumors swirled that Season 13 could be the last. In the past, CBS has canceled at least one of the shows from the “NCIS” universe nearly every year.

While fans would obviously love for the show to continue, it’s safe to say the show has somewhat of an uphill battle. First, “NCIS: Los Angeles” is transitioning to a difficult timeslot: Sunday nights at 10:00 p.m. EST. In addition, during the NFL season, meaning new episodes could premiere late in the evening.

As for the storyline, there’s plenty of unfinished business to attend to, such as Callen and Anna’s wedding, watching Kensi and Deeks as parents, and watching Sam navigate life with his father.

Could we see a familiar favorite make their return in newest season of ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’

Additionally, there is more to flesh out when it comes to the day-to-day of the job. For now, we’ll just have to keep theorizing about what we can expect from the characters and their future on the show.

However, we know for sure that it’s good to be an “NCIS” fan. Even though the spin-off show “NCIS: New Orleans” ended last year, every other series currently in the “NCIS” universe, including the original, is still going strong.

In March, CBS gave the green light for renewals for all of the “NCIS” shows. As “NCIS” enters its 20th season, “NCIS: Hawai’i” will soon begin its second installment.

Despite this, the most impressive piece of news is that “NCIS: Los Angeles,” the first spin-off of “NCIS” that made its debut in 2009, will continue on to its 14th season.

As for returning cast members on “NCIS: Los Angeles,” the show has not announced any departure for the main cast as it heads into the new season.

In addition, some fans think the show will add familiar favorites to the main cast, such as series veteran Linda Hunt, who plays Agent Hetty Lange. Hunt was primarily absent from previous seasons as she dealt with health concerns surrounding COVID-19.