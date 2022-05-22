‘NCIS: Los Angeles:’ How Daniela Ruah Met Her Real-Life Husband Thanks to Fellow Costar

Daniela Ruah is known for playing Special Agent Kensi Blye on “NCIS: Los Angeles.” She and Deeks, played by Eric Christian Olsen, play one of TV’s most beloved couples on the CBS procedural series. Coincidentally, Ruah met her real-life husband thanks to her on-screen partner. In addition, Ruah’s husband and Eric have an interesting bond: they’re siblings.

Daniela Ruah is married to Eric’s brother, David Paul Olsen. And it gets even more exciting! Her husband is also Eric’s stunt double on the show. As it turns out, the pair have been together for 11 years and share two children.

The two may have never gotten together had it not been for Ruah’s now brother-in-law, Eric. They shared their first date way back in 2011. Per Eric, at the time, both his brother and Ruah were in relationships with “awful” people. As a result, Eric decided to try and get the two together.

Eric opened up about how he devised a plan to get the two together during an interview in 2014. “When they got together, because he came on to do stunts, I would say something nice about her to him and then say something to him about her,” he said while on “The Queen Latifah Show.”

He added, “That was enough to kinda get them started in conversation and it became this wonderful relationship. Now two of my favorite people just had a third,” he concluded, referencing their son, River.

Eric’s plan worked, and the two walked down the aisle together on June 19, 2014, in Portugal. They welcomed the birth of their son months before. Later, they welcomed a baby girl named Sierra.

Daniela Ruah & her husband one big happy family with her costar and brother-in-law

Ruah last posted about her husband when she posted an Instagram pic of him for his birthday. “Happy birthday to my hubba hubba hubby,” she wrote next to the pic of her husband in the ocean. “The most wonderful dada and most supportive partner… Love you forever and endlessly.”

In addition, Daniela Ruah often posts pics with Eric and his wife, Sarah Wright Olsen. The two got married in 2012. They share three children, Wyatt, Esme, and Winter. According to their social media accounts, the two couples often take trips together.

Additionally, Ruah and Wright were even pregnant at the same time at one point. During an interview in 2016 with ET Online, Wright hilariously joked about who was really carrying the most enormous responsibility between the two pregnancies.

“I think the person who has the most challenge from all of this is Eric, because he goes to work and he has to be with her and he comes home and he’s with me,” Wright quipped.

Tune in tonight to see Ruah and Olsen end their Season 13 storyline when “NCIS: Los Angeles” airs their finale on CBS.