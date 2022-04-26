‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Is Hetty Actress Linda Hunt Returning to the Show?

There’s been a lot of focus on the “NCIS” franchise’s flagship show this season, as the cast saw major turnover, especially given Mark Harmon‘s departure. However, in the beloved spin-off, “NCIS: Los Angeles,” fans are worried about another staple character. We haven’t seen Hetty Lange since the season 13 premiere. However, finally, showrunners confirmed that the Special Operations Manager will return in season 14.

News of the actress’s long-anticipated return to “NCIS: Los Angeles” came during the star-studded Los Angeles event, Paley Fest. While there, series showrunner Scott R. Gemmill shared with Parade that Hetty will officially make her return next season.

“Her story continues,” Gemmill said, further sharing, “[Hetty] was in at the beginning of this season and then we had her disappear,” much to fans’ chagrin. The showrunner concluded, “The plan is to follow that up next year with some reveal.”

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Showrunner Explores Callen’s Relationship with Hetty

Unfortunately, “NCIS: Los Angeles” fans won’t see the beloved Hetty Lange until season 14. However, we will see more of the story surrounding her and Callen’s relationship develop ahead of the season 13 finale.

As the outlet reminds us, Special Agent G. Callen has spent the better part of season 13 unraveling the mystery that is his past. So far, he’s uncovered his birth name, his real father (now deceased), and his sister and nephew.

But, ahead of the finale, he hopes to understand the true motivation behind Hetty’s decision to take him under her wing.

During Paley Fest, Gimmell said, “I think [Callen] wants to truly believe that Hetty did this out of the goodness of her heart, took him under her wing, and not that he was just another project of hers that was not as emotional as his relationship with her.”

The showrunner continued, “I think he wants answers to that so that he doesn’t feel betrayed.”

Ahead of the finale, with Callen having uncovered so much of the truth already about his roots, the “NCIS: Los Angeles” showrunner said, “I think this is probably the final step and the real reckoning with his mother figure, which in this case is Hetty.”

Fans Debate Hetty’s Whereabouts

While we can finally take a breath knowing Hetty will return for season 14 of “NCIS: Los Angeles,” fans have spent the better part of the season debating what actually happened to the character.

What we do know is that Hetty has been on a top-secret mission in Syria since the very start of the “NCIS: Los Angeles'” 13th season.

Further, we know that she was supposedly present at the location of a U.S. drone strike.

Aside from that, though, the NCIS team can’t even be sure Hetty is alive. One option for Hetty’s whereabouts is that she died in the strike. Although now, considering her season 14 return, she’s more than likely alive.

Another option is that she escaped the strike and has gone to ground. After all, Hetty possesses an affinity for the mysterious. And finally, potentially the most nerve-wracking, is that she’s become another hostage in Syria.

Given she won’t return until season 14, we’ll have to wait until the fall to get answers.