‘NCIS’: Los Angeles: LL Cool J Makes His Return After Scaring Fans Last Week

NCIS: Los Angeles fans, did you miss LL Cool J last week. The show went an entire hour without Sam Hanna, In fact, his name hardly was mentioned.

One of the original NCIS: Los Angeles cast members, LL Cool J also didn’t have a huge role in the season 14 premiere earlier this month. Fans grew concerned. But maybe they were worried over nothing.

Tonight’s episode is “The Body Stitchers.” And it’s a toss back to a creepy episode from season nine. In fact, the serial killers involved seemed pulled straight from a horror movie. Since Halloween is only days away, well, ’tis that scary season.

Here’s the plot tease from CBS: “The NCIS team join forces with the FBI when a group of grisly murderers known as “The Body Stitchers” returns after evading capture by NCIS years ago. Also, Sam’s dad makes a new friend in Arkady.”

So see, there’s mention of Sam, plus his dad, Raymond. Richard Gant. who plays Sam’s dad, joined the NCIS: Los Angeles cast as a recurring character late in season 13. On the show, Raymond is a retired colonel in the Marines. Raymond also is a widower who is suffering from the early stages of dementia. So he moved in with Sam. And Sam has set up his dad to go to a senior center each day while he’s at work busting bad guys. But Raymond left early on his first day at the center to hang out with a potential lady friend. In tonight’s episode, Raymond bonds with Arkady, Callen’s (Chris O’Donnell) vodka-drinking future father-in-law.

Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) and Kensi Blye (Daniela Ruah) are in the interrogation room at NCIS: Los Angeles for Sunday’s episode called “The Body Stitchers.” (CBS)

NCIS: Los Angeles started production for season 14 in late July. At about the same time, LL Cool J was working on his first-ever Rock the Bells music festival in NYC. Plus, he also served as a co-host for the MTV Video Music Awards. MTV and CBS are all in the same Paramount Family.

And LL Cool J also performed at the iHeart Music Festival in Las Vegas.

LL Cool J on stage during the iHeartRadio Music Festival (Todd Owyoung for iHeartMedia)

So about the rest of the NCIS: Los Angeles episode. It revisits a crime plot from the April, 2018 episode called “The Monster.” The assailants are serial killers who cut up body parts of their victims, then sew them back on other bodies. Back in 2018, the OSP agents became involved because a victim was a Naval officer and NSA operative. The officer had been captured and killed in an abandoned theater in front of an audience. Everyone there had paid lots of money on the dark web to be able to watch the killing.

However, rather than bringing the killers to justice later in the season, the writers of NCIS: Los Angeles didn’t mention the case again. But the agents are joining forces with the FBI again Sunday night to track down the killers.

NCIS: Los Angeles shared a preview video from tonight’s episode. Enjoy.