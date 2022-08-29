‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star LL Cool J Shares Red Carpet Looks From VMAs

NCIS: Los Angeles star and Hip Hop living legend LL Cool J is serving as one of the hosts of this year’s VMAs. The superstar took to his official Instagram to share his look from the red carpet. Apparently, the ladies love leather.

The rap icon was decked out with black leather pants and a jacket. He also sported a fist ring that spelled out “Cool J.” He wore sunglasses and plenty of bling. The veteran actor was all grins for the cameras. “We in the building”, LL Cool J captioned the series of images. You can tell by the look on his face that he knows fans are in for a wild night.

After a surprise, LL Cool J pumped up the VMA audience

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards kicked off with a surprise. Jack Harlow began the concert fantastically with his song “First Class,” and then Fergie made a grand entrance. It was the first love performance by Fergie in 4 years. After that, LL Cool J welcomed cheering fans to this year’s awards ceremony.

“Welcome to the biggest music party of the year, no question about it. The 2022 MTV VMAs. Make some noise,” LL Cool J told the audience at New Jersey’s Prudential Center. LL recalled the first time he ever took the stage for the VMAs. “I remember the first time I hit the VMAs stage. In a lot of ways, we were introducing hip-hop to the world… It was amazing, but tonight is your opportunity to prove that this is the livest and loudest MTV crowd in the history of MTV.”

“Make some noise!” LL Cool J repeated excitedly to the assembled audience. “Tonight we’re straight out Jersey! Are you ready to have some fun?!” Before leaving the stage, LL praised Nicki Minaj and Harlow, two artists he’s co-hosting with. Minaj will receive the esteemed Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

LL Cool J leads perhaps the wildest awards show

The announcement earlier this month stated that the trio would be sharing emcee duties. In a press release, it was shared that the superstars would be taking a more innovative and unique approach to hosting. Not only is co-hosting and receiving the Vanguard Award a big night for Minaj. She’s also nominated in the Best Hip Hop category. LL Cool J knows this feeling well as he experience it himself back in 1997.

Along with Lizzo’s musical performance of “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready),” several other artists will be present at the event. These include Blackpink, Anitta, J Balvin, Kane Brown, Jack Harlow, Khalid and Marshmello, Måneskin, Panic At The Disco, and more.