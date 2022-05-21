‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Looks Back on Season 13 With Series of Behind the Scenes Photos

We are just about at the season 13 finale of the hit CBS NCIS spin-off series, NCIS: Los Angeles. And now, the popular television procedural drama is taking us down memory lane. Sharing some behind-the-scenes throwback pics from the show’s 13th season.

In a recent Instagram post, CBS TV shares a series of photos featuring the NCIS: Los Angeles crew. In the Friday evening Instagram post, we see the NCIS: Los Angeles cast as they film some of the show’s most memorable moments from the show’s 13th season. It’s a photo collection that truly takes us down memory lane!

“Taking a look back at season 13 of #NCISLA,” the Friday afternoon Instagram post reads.

“Behind-the-scenes style,” CBS TV adds in the Insta post along with a little movie camera emoji.

From pics of Daniela Ruah, who is all smiles, hanging out behind the camera while sporting some stage blood all over her arms and face; to Chris O’Donnell and Devin Roundtree discussing a scene with a showrunner; or Eric Christian Olsen chilling on his skateboard; and Linda Hunt at her NCIS desk, the Insta post shares some fun moments with fans.

CBS knows well that NCIS fans love to see their favorite officers behind the scenes of the shows. And, the popular television network invites fans to drop their suggestions along these lines in the comment section of the Insta post.

What other #BTS content do you want to see?” the Insta post asks. “Let us know.”

Fans Can Expect G. Callen To Pop The Question During the NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Finale

Season 13 of NCIS: Los Angeles comes to an end Sunday night, May 22. And, some first-look pics have already dropped sharing some big news with fans of the series. Early mentions of the episode’s synopsis, note that the relationship between Chris O’Donnell’s G. Callen and Bar Paly’s Anna Kolcheck will be seeing some big changes. Recently released pics give us a hint as to what we can expect from the couple…and it’s most likely involving a big question!

The finale episode, which is titled Come Together, sees the NCIS: Los Angeles crew as they pursue a group of armed casino robbers. But, as the photos suggest, G. Callen isn’t letting the big case dampen his plans. Plus, the sneak peek pics show both O’Donnell’s Callen and Paly’s Anna sporting some big smiles, so we can only guess that she will say “yes” to the proposal.

Elsewhere, the NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 finale also finds Eric Christian Olsen’s Marty Deeks and Daniela Ruah’s Kensi Blye will get some big news on their latest adventure, as they continue working on the adoption process.