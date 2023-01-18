‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Marilu Henner Joining Cast as This Character’s Ex-Wife

The NCIS universe is notorious for its litany of ex-wives. As longtime fans recall, NCIS former Special Agent Gibbs, played by actor Mark Harmon, had three ex-wives alone, and fans more recently met the ex-wife of the team’s new Special Agent in Charge Alden Parker, FBI Agent Vivian Kolchak. Recurring character FBI Agent Tobias Fornell, played by Joe Spano, was actually married at one point to one of Gibbs’ three ex-wives, which often provided much-needed comic relief within the hit drama across seasons. Now, ahead of the next all-new episode of NCIS: Los Angeles, fans can expect to meet yet another ex-spouse, and this time, she’ll be played by veteran actress Marilu Henner.

According to TV Insider, Henner, who has appeared in popular series like Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Two and a Half Men, and Signed, Sealed, Delivered, will play the ex-wife of retired U.S. Navy Admiral Hollace Kilbride. The upcoming episode, which airs at the end of February, gives NCIS: Los Angeles fans a closer look at Kilbride outside of work when his ex-wife, Elizabeth, visits him in hopes that he will reconnect with their son.

Per the outlet, Kilbride hasn’t spoken to this son in years and the show, which is as explosive and fast-paced as it is captivating, will slow down a little, giving viewers the chance to really see Kilbride as a husband, or rather ex-, and father, instead of just as the admiral.

So far, there is no word whether Marilu Henner’s role will become recurring or not.

Why It Was So Important ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Feature Hetty’s Long-Awaited Return:

Last week, the NCIS franchise aired a brand-new, highly dynamic three-part crossover, featuring the cast of all three current shows: NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai’i. Overall, the three-hour event thrilled fans, allowing them to see each of these beloved characters interacting with their counterparts in settings that they don’t usually feature in. However, toward the end of the cross-over event, fans received a long-awaited surprise: the return of actress Linda Hunt’s beloved character, Hetty Lange.

Well, sort of.

As the three teams work together to protect Hollace Kilbride and simultaneously recover one of their kidnapped agents, Hetty returns to NCIS: Los Angeles in a completely unexpected way. After sending Sam Hanna and G Callen coded messages to their phones, she makes little effort to disguise her voice, telling them in a thinly veiled vocal message, “Sounds like you’ve got yourself in a bit of a pickle. I warned Hollace that his Simon Williams days would come to bite him in the ass…”

The rest of the message serves as a hint to the teams regarding their next steps in protecting the admiral. Outside the realm of NCIS: Los Angeles, series showrunner R. Scott Gemmill spoke about why this tiny Hetty feature was so important.

“The triple-crossover was such an important event for all of our NCIS families,” he said. As such, “It was important to have Hetty be a part of it, even if she was physically unavailable.”