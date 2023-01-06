‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Medalion Rahimi Pays Tribute to Former Colleague

Medalion Rahimi of NCIS: Los Angeles is taking time out to pay tribute to late show director Terrence O’Hara. The longtime director died on December 5 after battling cancer for five years. O’Hara was best known for being a director on NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: New Orleans.

O’Hara directed a total of 29 episodes of NCIS: Los Angeles before he died in 2022. They included the second episode of the show’s first season. Others included premieres for Seasons 4 and 5. Rahimi shares a behind-the-scenes photo alongside O’Hara from one episode they worked on together to pay tribute to him, Express reports.

Late ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Director Terrence O’Hara Receives Love From Show’s Stars

Rahimi wrote in a post that appeared in her Instagram Stories, “Terrence O’Hara was a great director, a wonderful father (and) an incredible man. Thank you for making me feel so welcome to the @ncisla fam.”

She finished up by writing, “It was an honor and pleasure to know you and to work with you. Rest In Peace.” That was followed up with a dove emoji. Rahimi also tagged co-stars LL Cool J and Bill Goldberg as they are featured in the photos.

Daniela Ruah, Rahimi’s costar, shared a similarly touching tribute to her former colleague in December. O’Hara’s daughter’s Instagram post confirmed his death. In there, Ruah wrote, “A mentor, friend and greater encourager. Sailor mouth and all… which was actually what I looked forward to when I knew he was directing us next. The best. Truly the best. And such a proud pops of yours… To Big T,” Ruah wrote. She signed off the note with a love heart emoji.

Renee Felice Smith Adds Her Condolences To The Remembrances

Former NCIS: Los Angeles stalwart Renee Felice Smith shared her condolences. Smith replied, “Your dad was my absolute favorite.” O’Hara totaled 56 directing credits for his work on NCIS and four credits for NCIS: New Orleans.

Other credits from directing include the James Spader-led series on NBC titled The Blacklist. He also worked on some episodes of Grimm. NCIS: Los Angeles comes back to TV on CBS after its winter hiatus. The show’s stars will be part of a major three-show crossover event this coming Monday.

