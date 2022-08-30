‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: New Details Revealed About Season 14 Premiere Episode

A new season of NCIS: Los Angeles is heading to fans’ screens soon. New details about the premiere have been released ahead of the new season.

The show “is an American action television series combining elements of the military drama and police procedural genres.” It currently has 13 seasons, with season 14 premiering in October. TV Line shared some information about the season premiere.

The episode, titled “Game of Drones,” follows the team as they “search for a suspect and their motive following the bombing of a large facility where military combat drones are assembled. Also, Callen and Kilbride get troubling news about a body found in Syria.”

NCIS: Los Angeles is one of the spinoff shows of the original NCIS. The show stars Daniela Ruah, Renée Felice Smith, Chris O’Donnell, Eric Christian Olsen, LL Cool J, and more. The spinoff premiered in 2009, and fans have been hooked ever since.

Ruah, who portrays Kensi Blye in the show, recently teased season 14. She has been known to also direct some episodes. She shared a photo on Instagram of her sitting in a chair that reads: “Daniela Ruah, Director.” Ruah captioned the post: “Writer & director day 1. Escritor e realizadora dia 1.

Fans were thrilled that Ruah will be both behind and in front of the camera this upcoming season. One fan commented: “Yeahhhhhhhhhhh i’m so exciting, i can’t wait .#danielaruahdirector #ncislafamily.”

Another fan wrote: “So glad You’re directing another episode. So proud of you. Can’t wait to watch Season14.”

Ruah had also shared a similar photo two weeks ago on her Instagram. In the photo, she is holding up a tablet for the 5th episode of the new season titled “Flesh & Blood” where she is listed as the director. She captioned the post: “Here we go again…. Aqui vamos nós outra vez… . #directing #acting #ncisla @ncisla #1405 “Flesh & Blood” written by @chadmazero.”

Ruah isn’t the only one dropping teasers ahead of the season premiere. Unit production manager on the show, Rick Tunell, shared several updates. He shared a photo on Twitter with the caption: “5:01pm. That’s a wrap. TGIF. One more day to complete ep#1404. No night shooting like last week. #ncisla.”

5:01pm. That’s a wrap. TGIF. One more day to complete ep#1404. No night shooting like last week. #ncisla pic.twitter.com/CHjIAocvZh — Rick Tunell (@rtunell) August 20, 2022

Back in July, he had shared that he was looking for “creepy” filming locations. He tweeted: “Scouting creepy locations for the third episode of #ncisla.”

Scouting creepy locations for the third episode of #ncisla pic.twitter.com/fUFJlxZteM — Rick Tunell (@rtunell) July 15, 2022

Fans loved his updates on the show while they await the new season.

Season 13 ended on a happy note — Callen proposed to his longtime girlfriend Anna, who happily accepted. The showrunners previewed Callen wanting his adoptive mother, Hetty, at the wedding, and hints at a reunion.