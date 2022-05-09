‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: New Promo for Penultimate Season 13 Episode Finds the Whole Team in Trouble

While the NCIS: Los Angeles season finale is expected to end with laughter and happy tears, the penultimate hour is anything but gushy.

Try Katya returning to kidnap Callen, as she tries for the ultimate revenge on the NCIS: Los Angeles agent. Kill all his friends coming to rescue him.

CBS dropped a 10-second preview Monday for this Sunday’s episode. It’s definitely explosive. Take a look at the promo and join us on the other side for what it all means.

Will Katya’s Bomb Blow Up Everybody on NCIS: Los Angeles?

The video opens as Kilbride tells the crew “Agent Callen is missing.” Then it flashes to Katya, the Russian spy. She tells Callen: “you took everything from me so I am going to kill your friends.”

The agents are getting close to where Katya has Callen tucked away. Sam is prying open the door and Callen screams “there’s a bomb!” (Sam gave a similar warning to Fatima and Rountree Sunday night as they were about to open a door to an RV).

And that’s all the tease we get on a Monday for Sunday’s episode called “Down the Rabbit Hole.” Here’s the plot log from CBS: “The NCIS team must quickly find Callen after he falls for Katya’s trap using Sam’s deep fake to coordinate a weapons deal.”

Katya has been torturing Callen since season 10 and an episode called “The One That Got Away.” This season, Callen is trying to track her down. But Katya has made his life so difficult. She’s using deep fake technology to create alternate Callens. And they’ve been making prank phone calls to the higher-ups in the U.S. government and even left a message for Kilbride. A fake Callen even tricked real Callen’s doctor.

Might this be the episode where it all comes to a head? Katya now has a deep fake of Sam. Callen’s ex-girlfriend Joelle, who Katya kidnapped and tortured last season, is back for “Down the Rabbit Hole.” So is Anna, who is about to be engaged to Callen.

Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

There Will Be More Callen Memories About CIA/Foster Program

From the promo photo, we can see Sam brought Anna with him to find Callen and hunt down Katya.

The episode also will throw it back to when Callen was in middle school. The season 13 premiere was all about how Callen discovered that Hetty had been running a CIA program to identify foster kids as future spies. Both Anna and Katya were in similar programs. Russia began training them as spies when they were teenagers.

The cast list for this NCIS: Los Angeles episode features a young Pembrook and a young Callen, so Hetty’s program will be shown in flashback. But Linda Hunt, who plays Hetty, won’t be back until season 14. She was in the season 13 premiere, with her character then heading to Syria. No one has seen her since then.

Not to spoil the surprise of the episode, but we already know that in the finale, which runs May 22, there will be a big party on the beach. Kensi and Deeks likely are celebrating the adoption of Rosa. And Callen and Anna may be engaged. You can check out the Outsider preview here.