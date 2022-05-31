‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Posts Special Birthday Message for Eric Christian Olsen

It’s a pretty special day for NCIS: Los Angeles star Eric Christian Olsen as the TV show goes on Instagram to wish him a happy birthday. Yes, the actor who plays Marty Deeks on the CBS drama is turning another year older on Tuesday. Olsen had a busy season on the show as his storyline with Kensi Blye, played by Daniela Ruah, keeps on rolling. Meanwhile, the actor managed to team up with Ruah in putting an episode on the air from behind the scenes. Let’s take a look and see what the network’s social media team is saying to one of the show’s bright stars.

Fans from all over the place are sending their well-wishes, too. one writes, “Happy Birthday @ericcolsen Thank you for always making my heart smile Love from Portugal”. Another one says, “Happy Birthday! I love the character you play. No one else could pull it off like you do!” Olsen was born on May 31, 1977, and turned 45 on Tuesday.

Actor From ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Talks About Taking On Bigger Role Behind Camera

Live Free or Die Standing, the episode that aired on May 1, was the one combining the talents of Ruah as director and Olsen as a writer. Of course, they also are part of the cast, too. But the actor did talk about taking on a bigger role behind the camera, meaning as a writer on the show. He’d penned an earlier episode on the show that featured Hetty Lange, played by Linda Hunt.

“I knew that this was something I wanted to do,” Olsen said in an interview where he recalls pitching the earlier idea to showrunner Scott Gemmill. “I think that muscle, as you know, was one of the favorite parts of my education — creative writing. Then, you get your job and you kind of lose that.”

Eric Christian Olsen Discusses What It’s Like On Show’s Set

If you are wondering what type of day it can be on the show’s set, then Olsen pulled back the curtain in a 2013 interview. He says the cast will work 60-70 hours per week and he’s up pretty early in the morning. Living in Los Angeles and hitting the road at 5:30 a.m. lets the actor beat the Southern California traffic jam.

“I get to work with, you know, everybody talks about, you do a movie and you go away, you’re with these people, and then it’s over,” Olsen said. “It’s like a summer vacation. (But on NCIS) we shoot for 10 months out of the year, 60 to 70 hours a week. It’s really like a family.”