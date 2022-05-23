‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ EP R. Scott Gemmill Talks Kensi and Deeks’ Journey to Parenthood

The Season 13 finale of “NCIS: Los Angeles” was as feel-good and heartwarming as they get, especially for Kensi Blye and Marty Deeks.

Daniela Ruah and Eric Christian Olsen have absolutely nailed their performances as Kensi and Deeks over the last several episodes. Especially as the couple has battled with fertility issues while trying to have a child. They realize that they have to look toward other options for being parents. And suddenly, a character from a previous episode drops back into their lives again.

The couple decides to foster Rosa, the teenager who Kensi helped in an earlier “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode. She has no family and faces deportation back to Guatemala. But Kensi and Deeks soon get approval to foster her, making their parenting dreams come true.

R. Scott Gemmill, an executive producer for “NCIS: Los Angeles,” recently sat down with TV Insider to talk about the narrative decisions concerning Kensi and Deeks as parents.

“With Kensi and Deeks, we decided just from everyone’s personal experience, of knowing people who have done this or have gone through this themselves, where just because you decide to have children, it doesn’t always happen to work out the way you had anticipated. So we thought that would be a good story to examine for those two. Because a lot of people struggle with that,” Gemmill explained.

The “NCIS: Los Angeles” executive producer even admitted that part of the decision to have Kensi and Deeks foster was because they wanted to bring back Rosa actress Natalia Del Riego.

“It just seemed like a natural sort of progression,” Gemmill continued. “Because you have, in addition to this couple who are trying to conceive and have had a lot of difficulty and have talked about the possibility of adoption, to suddenly then have this young woman put into their lives. Who is struggling to find her own way and doesn’t have a family.”

By our guess, Season 14 of “NCIS: Los Angeles” will dive into Deeks and Kensi working through how to be foster parents. They’ll definitely struggle with parts of it. But they’ll also learn and grow so much throughout the process.

“It seemed like, for them, it was sort of fate,” Gemmill said. “We played it as fate was sort of making them have to make a decision where they might have taken longer to do.”

Gemmill also explained how it was a conscious decision to have Kensi and Blye parent a teenager, not a small child.

“It also is kind of scary for them because it’s not what they had anticipated in terms of when they did think about adoption,” the executive producer said. “Most people do think of adopting a child. Whereas as anyone who’s gone down that road or is familiar with the adoption process, there are a lot of teens who are in the foster system who don’t find families. Because people are always looking for younger children. It gives us a chance to explore a bunch of story areas that we normally might not have.”

We can’t wait to see how these storylines play out in Season 14 of “NCIS: Los Angeles.”