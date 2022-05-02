‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Ratings Tick Down Despite Two-Part Episodes

Despite an emotional and action-packed two-part premiere, “NCIS: Los Angeles” dropped in the ratings this past Sunday, May 1.

Last week, 5.5 viewers tuned into “NCIS: Los Angeles,” which earned a 0.5 rating. But yesterday, only 5.1 million audience members watched the show and it dropped to a 0.4 demo rating. This put the show in the middle of the pack, where last week it was closer to the top among other network shows.

Per TVLine, “60 Minutes” led the charge on viewership numbers with 7.1 million people. “American Idol” trailed behind the CBS news show with 5.8 million viewers, followed by “NCIS: Los Angeles” at 5.1 million. “America’s Funniest Home Videos” came in with 5 million while “S.W.A.T.” dropped down to 4 million. “The Rookie” also reported 4 million viewers.

When it comes to demo ratings, “American Idol” beat out “NCIS: Los Angeles” and every other show. The televised singing competition earned a whopping 0.8 demo score, up from 0.7 last week. “America’s Funniest Home Videos” also increased its demo rating this week from 0.5 to 0.7, an impressive jump. And finally, “The Rookie” improved from 0.3 to 0.5 this week. ABC really come out on top of the demo ratings this past Sunday.

Other shows, meanwhile, dropped down. Especially on the CBS side of things. “S.W.A.T.,” “60 Minutes,” and “NCIS: Los Angeles” all dropped from 0.5 to 0.4 this past week in demo ratings.

And this was despite an explosive two-part episode from the “NCIS” spinoff series.

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Talks ‘Authentically’ Conveying Kensi and Deeks’ Fertility Issues

The second episode of last night’s two-part premiere, “Live Free or Die Standing,” was written by Eric Christian Olsen and directed by Daniela Ruah. Not only is it awesome to see the two in front of and behind the camera. But it also feels like a powerful episode for them to work on together considering their characters explored fertility issues together.

Kensi Blye (Ruah) and Marty Deeks (Olsen) want to start a family together. But over the course of the episode, they learn it likely won’t happen for Kensi. In a recent interview with Parade, Ruah opened up about what it was like to navigate this real-world issue.

“I’d like to add that I did my very best to be as authentic as possible throughout that journey,” Ruah said. “I have dear friends who went through that, and I made a point of calling them. And saying, ‘Walk me through every moment, every tear, every laughter, every nauseous moment you had.’”

For Ruah, getting these people’s perspective was hugely important. But so was the fact that she got to address this issue on screen when it’s not commonly talked about.

“I also don’t think it’s something that we have seen on television a whole lot,” Ruah explained. “At least not on something like procedural. I also think it’s like you’re combing a story that should be told. And that is emulating many, many women’s experiences.”

Don’t miss more “NCIS: Los Angeles” episodes on Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on CBS.