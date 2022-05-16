‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Agents Go ‘Down the Rabbit Hole’ to Rescue Callen

This is not a deep fake. Promise. It’s an authentic recap of the NCIS: Los Angeles episode called “Down the Rabbit Hole.” No green screens needed for reading.

And if you watched Sunday’s episode, you know you can’t be too sure about who appears in front of you across your computer monitor, the television or on the security screen. Even voice mails can’t be trusted. Katya, Callen’s arch-nemesis and rogue Russian spy, made sure of that.

So let’s recap what really happened, as opposed to Katya’s version of history that had Callen dying via poison gas and Anna biting it by bullet.

Yes, NCIS: Los Angeles finally wrapped up this long-time storyline involving Callen (Chris O’Donnell) and Katya (Sasha Clements). As we all know, Katya has been obsessed with Callen. That’s because she became enamored with Callen’s girlfriend, Anna, while the two were in prison. Katya is mostly dead inside, but she can feel obsession and the desire for revenge. Part of that vengeance included the creation of Callen deep fakes as she tried to destroy his reputation. “Down the Rabbit Hole” showed fans how much more fakery Katya can generate.

Chris O’Donnell as Callen on NCIS: Los Angeles (Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2022)

As NCIS: Los Angeles Opened, Katya Kidnaps Callen

As Sunday’s episode opened, Callen is in his car, talking on the phone with both Sam (LL Cool J) and Fatima (Medalion Rahimi). A suspicious Callen dropped the secret code phrase in the conversation. When Sam didn’t react properly, Callen hung up and dug through his trunk to find another phone. He then called his partner, realizing Katya had gotten really good at creating someone’s image and voice.

Still, Callen couldn’t prevent his own capture. As he drove to meet Sam, he was blocked on the street by a firetruck and an ambulance. Katya’s minions pushed him inside the ambulance. The next time we see Callen, he is tied to a chair, sitting in front of a TV screen. Katya revealed herself to Callen. But she’s also changed her appearance. You see, nothing can be trusted.

So when Katya shows Callen she has Anna at another location, we don’t really know if it’s real or fake. Katya has a long conversation with Anna as she demanded to know whether Anna ever loved her. Callen is screaming for Anna to listen to him. But Katya finally shot her dead.

Meanwhile, Kilbride (Gerald McRaney) called in all the agents to help track down Callen. Everyone was there, save for Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen). Deeks was supposedly out of the country tracking down documents so he and Kensi (Daniela Ruah) can adopt Rosa.

Joelle, Callen’s ex-girlfriend, was called into the office. Last season, Katya tortured Joelle so severely that she needed her leg amputated to save her life. But Joelle told the agents she’d let go of her anger in regards to Katya. But she lied about that. Joelle had been tracking Katya for months. With her help, the team figured out that Katya was holding Callen in a shipping container near the port.

Bar Paly (Anna) and LL Cool J (Sam). (Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Joelle Gets Ultimate Revenge After Katya Tortured Her

Katya’s ultimate revenge was to kill Anna and all of Callen’s friends. She rigged the container with explosives. And she placed a camera outside the door so Callen could watch the agents die as they tried to free him. There was another deep fake. This time, the agents thought they were seeing Callen dying of a poison gas. But Sam shouted at them not to believe what they were seeing on screen.

Once they located the real shipping container, Sam got the door open just wide enough for Callen to warn him about the bomb. Sam disabled the bomb as Anna freed Callen.

But what about Katya? Well, NCIS: Los Angeles gave Joelle the opportunity for revenge. Joelle found her sitting in a car. And Joelle killed both Katya and her driver. Once LAPD located the car, an officer asked Callen if he had any idea who would’ve killed the women. He said he had no clue.