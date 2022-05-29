‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Season 14: Can We Expect a Callen-Anna Wedding?

Amid all the uncertainty of “NCIS: Los Angeles‘” 13th season, we can be sure of one thing. G Callen and his now-fiancé Anna Kolchek might just get a happily-ever-after ending after all. Throughout season 13 of “NCIS: Los Angeles,” we’ve watched Callen struggle to learn the truth of his past. More specifically though, he worked to uncover the truth of his relationship with Special Operations Manager Hetty Lange. However, with season 14 on the horizon, can “NCIS” fans soon expect a Callen-Anna wedding?

Unfortunately, showrunners haven’t teased fans with any additional information regarding Callen and Anna’s future nuptials. That said, the writers might be saving that event as one of the major plots for season 14, per CarterMatt.

Since first meeting each other in season six of “NCIS: Los Angeles,” Callen and Anna have built a long history together. We’ve also watched their relationship withstand major hardships.

As per Entertainment Weekly, the couple first met all those years ago when the NCIS agent rescued Anna from a kidnapping. In the following season, the two lovebirds actually posed as a couple and went undercover together. We ran into Anna a third time when she became involved with an ATF investigation.

Amid their growing relationship, however, the investigation saw Anna arrested, and sentenced to seven years in prison. Luckily for fans of the duo’s romantic partnership, Anna managed to escape prison when she learned Callen’s father was in danger. Afterward, she went to Cuba to avoid her rearrest.

Since then, the couple’s relationship has blossomed and it will definitely be interesting to see where the two characters take their romance in the future.

What Are the Future Storylines for ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Season 14?

While we’re definitely excited to see what comes following Callen and Anna’s engagement, we’re even more interested to see what will become of the rest of the cast members in season 14 of “NCIS: Los Angeles.” Fortunately, showrunners don’t plan on making us wait until the fall to find out.

Aside from the couple’s engagement, executive producer R. Scott Gemmill revealed tension will keep building between Callen and Hetty. “That certainly has to play out,” he told TV Insider. “It’s not gonna be a pretty conversation.”

Gemmill further revealed, “In the end, we will understand why she did it and that there were some other circumstances involved that save Hetty from being the bad guy, but it’s still a bit of a sore subject for Callen and something he’s gonna have to learn to live with.”

The “NCIS: Los Angeles” EP further shared that when season 14 premieres, we’ll learn a little more about where Hetty’s actually been across the last season or two. In regards to Kensi and Deeks and their roles as parents, Gemmill said, “They have a lot more to lose. It’s always easier when it’s just you one on one.”