‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Reveals Season 14 Premiere Date

Big news, “NCIS: Los Angeles” fans! CBS has officially announced the hit TV series’ 14th season premiere date.

CBS took to Twitter on Thursday (June 23rd) to announce that “NCIS: Los Angeles” will be premiere on Sunday, October 9th. The other “NCIS” shows will be premiere on Monday, September 19th.

The “NCIS: Los Angeles” crew shared the exciting news on Instagram. “Put on cruise control – we’re coasting all the way to October 9 for Season 14 of NCIS: Los Angeles. You coming along for the ride?”

CBS releasing the season premiere dates for “NCIS: Los Angeles” and other fall shows comes weeks after “NCIS” star Sean Murray made a cryptic post about a potential crossover episode being in the works. Using only hashtags in the caption, the post featured a snapshot of Murray with LL Cool J.

It has notably been seven years since the last “NCIS” crossover when Michael Weatherly’s Tony Dinozzo asked the LA Team to assist in a hunt for an escaped money launderer.

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Stars LL Cool J and Chris O’Donnell Reportedly Helped Create ‘Come Dance With Me’ While on the Show’s Set

During a recent interview with Variety, LL Cool J and Chris O’Donnell shared details about how they came up with a new family-oriented dance competition called “Come Dance With Me” on the “NCIS: LA” set.

“[LL] says, ‘What are you looking at?’” O’Donnell said during the interview. “I told him it was my friend’s idea for a new show. He goes, ‘I think that thing’s hot! You should do it. This is up your alley.’ And then he was like, ‘I’ll do it if you do it!’”

LL Cool J further revealed how he likes the idea of families getting together and the music. “This idea of kids getting with the parent, the adult in their life who’s meaningful to them,” the “NCIS” star explained. “And going on a show and having their dreams come true — especially with what we’ve been going through over these past couple of years.”

O’Donnell then discussed how TikTok dance challenges are actually advantages for the contestants. “Watching my daughter teach my sons how to do these TikTok dances, things just kind of lined up to where the moment was right for something like this. And when you bring in the emotional element of these kids, who are all trained dancers, bringing in someone in their life with a meaningful relationship, who may not be experienced, it’s not just about the dancing. It’s more about the personal journey that these people have been on.”

“Come Dance With Me” features a panel of judges, Jenna Dewan, Dexter Mayfield, and Tricia Miranda. The “NCIS” stars stayed more behind the scenes for the show’s first season.