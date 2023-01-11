‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Showrunner Reveals Why It Was So Important to Bring Hetty Back

For all you NCIS: Los Angeles fans, there was a special treat involved in the most recent NCIS three-show crossover. Do you remember what it was? Hetty popped up! Well, Hetty Lange is a beloved character who hasn’t been seen much lately. Yet there she was in a, well, unique situation.

Other characters who were part of the crossover included Chris O’Donnell as G Callen, LL Cool J as Sam Hanna, and NCIS: Hawai’i‘s Vanessa Lachey as Jane Tennant. But the people tuning in had a pleasant surprise when Hetty showed up.

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Provided A Stellar Hetty Moment As Part Of NCIS Crossover

Showrunner R Scott Gemmill of NCIS: Los Angeles is talking about actress Linda Hunt’s cameo at the end of the big event. NCIS: Los Angeles finished up the crossover event by drawing out enemies and recovering kidnapped colleagues, Express reports.

Despite her recent absence from NCIS: Los Angeles, Hetty was on-hand to deliver some much-needed advice in the team’s darkest hour. Both Callen and Hanna received some coded text messages which, when descrambled, unlocked an audio message from Hetty. It had a clue about the whereabouts of Hollace Kilbride, played by Gerald McRaney.

“Sounds like you’ve got yourself in a bit of a pickle,” she tells the team. “I warned Hollis that his Simon Williams days would come to bite him in the a**. You are all quite capable, and far be it for me to tell you what to do. But you might want to contact an old friend, Gwen Johns….”

Hint From Hetty Lange Helps Her Team Out In Nick Of Time

Hetty did not appear in person. But her hint definitely led the agents to a Hollywood casting agent. He provided them with a dead ringer for Kilbride to lure out some of the bad guys. “The triple crossover was such an important event for all of our NCIS families,” Gemmill said. “It was important to have Hetty be a part of it, even if she was physically unavailable.”

Long-running NCIS: Los Angeles star Hunt has sadly been not involved in the action. That’s partly due to COVID-19 restrictions that were put on the show in 2020.

Meanwhile, in other show-related news, we learn that Eric Christian Olsen has four new projects in the works at CBS. Olsen plays Marty Deeks on NCIS: Los Angeles. From his Cloud Nine Productions, we learn that there are two comedies and two dramas in production and development at this time. Peculiar will be a crime drama. Finally, it comes from Lost co-creator Jeffrey Lieber and America 2.0 producer JS Mayank, who will be executive producers, CinemaBlend reports.