‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Showrunner Teases Hetty’s Storyline for Season 14

NCIS: Los Angeles just wrapped up its 13th season on the air. However, showrunners connected to the hit CBS TV procedural series are beginning to hint toward some big storylines in Los Angeles’s 14th season. Primarily what NCIS: Los Angeles fans can expect with Linda Hunt’s character, Hetty, going forward.

NCIS: Los Angeles Showrunner Discusses the Dynamic That Continues Between Hetty and Callen

Fans of the hit NCIS spin-off procedural series, NCIS: Los Angeles were happy with the news that the show will be returning for a 14th season in the fall. Especially as they wait for information about some core NCIS: Los Angeles players, particularly Linda Hunt’s Hetty.

During a discussion with TVInsider, NCIS: Los Angeles showrunner and Executive Producer, R. Scott Gemmill discusses Hetty’s current mission to Syria. Gemmill also opens up about the status of Hunt’s Los Angeles character, hinting toward what fans of the series can expect between Hetty and Chris O’Donnell’s G. Callen.

“We started to see the beginning of the friction between the two of them,” R. Scott Gemmill notes of the tension between Hetty and Callen. Gemmill adds that fans can expect a confrontation as O’Donnell’s G. Callen continues to discover more and more about his mysterious past.

“He does start to have a bit of a confrontation with her in the burn room,” Gemmill explains.

“Where she finally admits that he was someone who was in this program that he didn’t really know anything about,” the NCIS: Los Angeles showrunner adds. “None of us really did.”

This, NCIS fans know, is where the two left it before Linda Hunt’s Hetty heads back to Syria.

NCIS: Los Angeles Showrunner Teases What Will Happen as Hetty Returns From Syria In Season 14

During his discussion about the continuing storyline between Hetty and Callen, the NCIS: Los Angeles Executive Producer notes that fans will soon discover why Hetty did what she did. However, he notes, it isn’t going to be an easy conversation.

“Part of it is she had her own sort of operation going on,” Gemmill says of Hetty’s exit to Syria.

“But I think she also probably went back early so that she didn’t have to deal with Callen because it’s not gonna be a pretty conversation,” the Executive Producer adds, noting that Hetty isn’t going to be a “bad guy” in the overall storyline.

“In the end, we will understand why she did it,” Gemmill explains.

“And that there were some other circumstances involved that save Hetty from being a bad guy,” the showrunner continues. “But it’s still a bit of a sore subject for Callen and something he’s gonna have to learn to live with.”