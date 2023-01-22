‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Chris O’Donnell Makes Rare Post in Response to Show Ending

CBS recently announced that NCIS: Los Angeles will be ending its 14-year run this season, and star Chris O’Donnell is weighing in. The actor took to his Instagram for the first time in several months to look back on the show’s epic run. The image he shared shows O’Donnell standing alongside co-star LL Cool J on the set of the show.

“What an amazing 14-year ride with my @ncisla family,” O’Donnell captioned the photo. “Just want to take a moment to say thank you to all of our amazing fans that tuned in every week. On to the next adventure!” The image has garnered over 13,000 likes and hundreds of comments from well wishers.

LL Cool J also took to Instagram to share the news with fans. He posted a cast photo along with a headline about the news. “After 14 seasons, this is the perfect time to end ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ on top of our game!”, LL wrote. “I look forward to continuing my fruitful partnership with CBS. They invested in our series B round and became a strategic partner with [Cool J’s company] Rock The Bells! More exciting announcements and dates ahead!”

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ cast members join Chris O’Donnell in response to the show ending

Eric Christian Olsen shared a mix of emotions regarding the news. He joined NCIS: LA as Marty Deeks towards the end of Season 1, and has been an integral part since then. He posted on Instagram: “What a spectacular journey we all shared.” Fellow actors from the NCIS universe also shared their thoughts on the news. Brian Dietzen, who portrays Jimmy Palmer in the flagship series and has had experience with LA cast members while both shows did a crossover, commented: “It’s been a GREAT ride man. Congrats to all.”

Daniela Ruah, who has been a part of NCIS: LA since the start with LL Cool J and Chris O’Donnell, shared how much this series has significantly impacted her life. “From season 1 to season 14, from 24 yrs old to 39, it has been an absolute dream,” she wrote. “So many feelings to process and too many words to say. I will save them for a later date… I’m so so grateful to have been a part of this NCISLA family. The show lasted this long because of all of you.”

Undeniably, the cast has an immense amount of admiration for one another and their beloved series that passed 300 episodes last year. Though the journey is almost complete, there’s still a lot to come before we say our final goodbyes to NCIS: LA. The show will stay on television until its grand finale on May 14th.

Launched in 2009, NCIS: Los Angeles is the second installment of the popular NCIS franchise. This series was followed by NCIS: New Orleans, which aired from 2014 to 2021. Next came NCIS: Hawaiʻi which premiered in 2021. Another spin-off, NCIS: Sydney will drop later this year.