‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards.

While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.

Ruah took to her Instagram earlier to share some gorgeous behind-the-scenes photos from the event. Featuring, of course, the actress herself all decked out in two beautiful gowns. In the first photo she posted, we see a sleeveless red dress that includes a cape and thigh-high slit. Ruah also rocks some red stiletto heels. In the second photo, we see a voluminous deep blue gown that hugs her torso before falling out in a huge ball gown style, also featuring a large leg slit. See the beautiful looks for yourself below.

“ABOUT TONIGHT part 1 (more tomorrow),” Daniela Ruah began in her Instagram caption. “Hosting the @ipma_awards with [Ricardo Farias] was beyond amazing. This is such a passion project for the entire production and crew and the audience was right there with us. So proud of where I come from and the Luso-American community! Happy decade #IPMA!”

After she posted the awards show looks, several fans and fellow celebrities flooded her comments with compliments.

“R U KIDDIN ME,” Caleb Castille, an “NCIS: Los Angeles” co-star of Daniel Ruah’s wrote.

The boutique that designed Ruah’s gown, João Rôlo Couture, also commented, “Absolutely stunning, love love love😍❤️thank you, my dear Daniela.” Another fan echoed the statement, saying, “You are absolutely stunning!”

Another person wrote, “You are so sweet and super gorgeous!! Thank you for sharing that good energy backstage with us.” Others called Ruah, “Beautiful, elegant, and oh so classy.”

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Signs Off on Season 13 Filming

Earlier this week, “NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah shared a video behind-the-scenes of the show. In the video, we see her longtime co-star Eric Christian Olsen, who refuses to give Ruah a straight answer to her question. She keeps asking Olsen what day it is, and Olsen provides several off-the-wall answers from Ruah’s birthday to National Soup Day.

Finally, Olsen reveals, “Today is the last day of filming Season 13 [of NCIS: Los Angeles].”

It’s incredible to think about how far the cast and crew have come. Ruah clearly can’t believe it either, as she yells after Olsen gives her the right answer. Though it’s not completely over for Olsen and Ruah since the latter revealed in her caption that the show will return for Season 14.

“Just 2 silly gooses signing off from season 13… putting Densi on a shelf for 3 months before we come back to your sweet embrace in Season 14!” Ruah captioned the post.