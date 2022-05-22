‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah & Her Cousin Are ‘Genetically Ridiculous’ in Fun Selfie

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah continues to make us smile both on and off the screen. Best known for playing NCIS Special Agent Kensi Blye in the CBS police procedural series, Ruah recently posted a sweet pic to Instagram of herself and her cousin, taking a moment to highlight that the two are “genetically ridiculous.”

During her time on this season of “NCIS: Los Angeles,” Ruah’s character has taken a back seat during some of the episodes. Some fans theorize that this was due to writers wanting to go easy on her as she prepared for the intense episode, “Live Free or Die Standing.” The episode also marked Ruah’s fourth time directing an episode in the series. Her on-screen partner, Eric Christian Olsen, wrote the dramatic episode.

“It’s such a different experience directing them versus directing somebody like Eric, or Todd or Chris [O’Donnell] who are not only more established in the show but are more seasoned actors,” Ruah said about the process of directing.

“They’re older and they’ve been around longer. Both Medalion and Caleb, they’re so eager to be like, ‘Yes, teach me all the tricks of the trade.'”

With directing for this season behind her, Ruah’s fans can more than likely expect to see more of her on camera. We got to see her recently when she reunited with Deeks when they struggled with fertility as they tried to start a family.

“Kensi and Deeks have gone through a fertility journey,” Ruah said of her on-camera relationship. “I’d like to add that I did my very best to be as authentic as possible throughout that journey. I have dear friends who went through that, and I made a point of calling them and saying, ‘Walk me through every moment, every tear, every laughter, every nauseous moment you had.’ This is the story of a lot of women, a lot of men as well because they accompany their partners on this journey.”

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ star happy at home when she’s not acting, directing

Currently, in the series, Kenzi and Deeks have decided that a baby won’t be in their future any time soon. However, they’re exploring the idea of becoming foster parents. However, that has yet to be confirmed.

When she’s not acting on “NCIS: Los Angeles,” Ruah is happy at home with her husband and their two children. She’s married to her on-screen husband’s brother, David Paul Olsen. You might have recognized him from the show since he’s Eric’s stunt double. The two have been together for 11 long and happy years.

Thanks to her now brother-in-law, they met and had their first date back in 2011. On June 19, 2014, they tied the knot in Portugal, shortly after they welcomed their son, River. River will soon turn nine in December, while the adorable daughter Sierra is now five.