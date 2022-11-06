‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Opens Up About Upcoming Crossover

Daniela Ruah, who plays Kensi Blye on NCIS: Los Angeles, also doubles as a director in an upcoming episode on CBS. But there is a big crossover event coming up that involves all three shows. In case you didn’t know, then NCIS: Los Angeles airs on Sundays while NCIS and NCIS: Hawaii come on Monday nights. Will we see Ruah in the crossover event? She said a pointed “Yes” when asked about it by TVLine.

But she had more to say about it. “Evidently I cannot talk too much about the crossover, who’s going where, but yes, I believe we’re all in those episodes,” Ruah said. “Those crossovers are not episodes in which somebody [from the NCIS: LA cast] is out. You know how we were just talking about how we’re each out for four episodes a season? Those crossovers will not be one of those for anyone.”

Daniela Ruah of ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Talks About Challenges As A Director

That’s good news. For what’s going down in the new episode on Sunday night, the team gets called up as a woman leaves the scene of her husband’s murder. We do get a Roberta Deeks sighting, too. She shows up to meet Rosa, who is Marty and Kensi’s daughter. Also, we will see Callen talk about his feelings about marriage with Anna.

Ruah also talked about what challenges she faces as a director. “What challenges me the most to this day, and I’m being very transparent, are probably the stunt sequences, because the logistics entail being very specific and very careful, especially when you have explosions, or people falling, or people getting shot at,” she said.

“It’s very important to be exceptionally well-prepared for those days and ready for any changes, like, ‘Oh, we scouted the location, but now that we’re here, wouldn’t it be cool to do this other thing,'” Ruah said. “Our stunt coordinator, Troy Brown, and our head of special effects, Donnie Frazee, and his son [Terry], are so insanely good at their job.”

NCIS: Los Angeles has quite a cast along with Ruah. Chris O’Donnell, LL Cool J, Eric Christian Olsen, and Gerald McRaney are all on this show. Linda Hunt plays Hetty Lange and the hope is that she’ll show up in more episodes this season. Here’s looking for more episodes being directed by Ruah. She appears to really like what she’s doing behind the camera. Of course, fans know that she plays Kensi quite well, too. It’s cool, though, that she can handle double duty on a show that is so, so good.