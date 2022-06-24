‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Posts Adorable Video of Her Family’s Summertime Adventures

Though NCIS: Los Angeles star Daniela Ruah was born in Boston, Massachusetts, she spent the majority of her childhood in Portugal. Nestled on the shores of the Atlantic Ocean, Portugal is known for its salt air, pristine beaches, stunning countryside, and rich culture. And though Daniela’s current residence in Los Angeles, California, is near the coast as well, nothing quite touches the magic of home.

To reconnect with her childhood home and spend time with her father, Daniela Ruah, her husband, and her two children recently journeyed to Portugal for a visit. The family is now back in California and Daniela is already missing the warm breeze of the Atlantic.

To commemorate the special trip, the NCIS: Los Angeles star created a montage of videos and pictures from her time in Portugal, behind which she added the song “Hold Back the Sun” by The Lighthearts.

“Missing home already…” she wrote in the caption. “Beach where I grew up, day time and night time surfing, family, bbq, brunches… most of all dad! Mom is busy moving closer to us in LA. Idaho, you’re next!”

How ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Balances Work and Home Life

Though Daniela Ruah has an undeniable passion for acting and her role on NCIS: Los Angeles, she’s equally passionate about her roles as a wife and mother. For many, parenting full-time and working full-time is an impossible task. No one can be in two places at once, after all. For Daniela Ruah, however, it’s just another day at the office.

Daniela’s NCIS career began way back in 2009. So when her son was born in 2014, she already had 5 years as Kensi Blye under her belt – and had no intention of hanging up her boots. Instead, the producers of NCIS: Los Angeles agreed to allow her to bring her son to the set with her, making the balancing act between parenting and acting far easier than it would be otherwise.

“To be honest with you, it’s been pretty easy because I’m kind of living what I’ve always wanted to live,” Daniela explained to Philippine Entertainment Portal in a 2015 interview. “I’ve always wanted to be, you know, kind of a full-time mother and a full-time working mom.”

“Our show has been very kind to me and they let me bring my son to work,” she continued. “So I get to spend the whole day with him. So in that sense, I get to be a full-time mom. Of course, I have somebody there to help me take care of him because when I’m on set I can’t do that. But, essentially, I’m present in his day, you know, 24 hours a day, which is what I’ve always wanted.”