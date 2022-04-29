‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Sends Message About ‘Creative Process’ While on ‘Hiatus’

While taking a much-needed “hiatus” to enjoy some relaxation, “NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah shares a message about “creative process ” in her latest Instagram post.

In the social media post, “NCIS: Los Angeles” castmate Daniela Ruah stated, “The creative process never stops… I may be on hiatus but my ideas are not!”

Daniela Ruah then shared that since she’s working on some “passion projects” and spending so much time on her computer, it helps to have her blue light glasses from Readloop USA. “So comfortable and cute!”

The latest Instagram post comes just a little over a week after Daniela Ruah and her “NCIS: Los Angeles” co-star Eric Christian Olsen officially signed off from filming the show’s 13th season. In the post, Ruah asks Olsen what day it is. He responds with, “It’s Tuesday. ‘NCIS’ is on tonight. Is ‘Blue Bloods‘ on tonight? I never miss my boy Tom Selleck.”

Ruah hilariously reacts and then says, “It’s your birthday? National Soup Day?” She then gives him one more chance and Olsen answers, “Today is the last day of filming Season 13 [of ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’].”

Also in her Instagram caption, Daniel Ruah goes on to reveal that the show will return for another season this fall. Filming will likely start this summer, around July. “Just 2 silly gooses signing off from season 13… putting Densi on a shelf for 3 months before we come back to your sweet embrace in Season 14!”

Daniela Ruah Recently Discussed Teaming Up With Eric Christian Olsen for Upcoming ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Episodes

According to TV Insider, fans of “NCIS: Los Angeles” will receive TWO episodes of the hit series on May 1st. The second episode, “Live Free or Die Standing,” was written by Eric Christian Olsen while Daniela Ruah actually directed it.

While speaking about working behind the scenes of the episode with Olsen, Ruah stated, “I’ve gotta be honest — Eric’s script was a fireball freight train moving with rhythm. He’s such a creative interesting writer, who researches so much. He’s so astute. It was so collaborative and present.”

Olsen then said he was lucky that Ruah has already directed four episodes. He described his co-star as being incredible and does her best as a director. “She’s the real deal.”

When asked what he learned from writing his last “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Olsen went on to add, “It was 17 minutes over. In cutting, I lost all of the comedy so, in this one, I tried to leave the comedy in all the way through and let it help drive the story and in the third act I let the action take over.”