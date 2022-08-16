‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Set to Direct Episode This Fall

Daniela Ruah is steadily padding the directing portion of her career. On Monday, she revealed that she’s in charge of another NCIS: Los Angeles episode. And that’s a good thing for fans who enjoy the show.

Ruah, who plays Kensi Blye, made the announcement via Instagram. She posted a photo of herself holding up a tablet. And she captioned it:

The episode is called “Flesh & Blood.” And it’ll be the fifth episode of season 14. That means this special NCIS: Los Angeles hour should hit the screens sometime before Thanksgiving.

According to Ruah, Chad Mazero is writing the episode. If you don’t know his name, you’ve seen his work on NCIS: Los Angeles. His profile on IMDb says he’s written a dozen episodes and has served as a supervisory producer on 22.

TV Line reported Wednesday that the episode will deal with two topics. One is domestic abuse within the Navy. The second is an investigation of missing explosives.

This will be Ruah’s fifth episode to direct for NCIS: Los Angeles. She did three this past season. Those episodes were “Live Free or Die Standing,” “Pandora’s Box,” and “Lost Sailor Down.” Then in season 12, she directed “Russia, Russia, Russia.”

Coincidentally, Eric Christian Olsen, who plays Marty Deeks, Kensi’s husband, wrote “Live Free or Die Standing.” So that meant the on-screen husband and wife shaped the episode from both in front of and behind the camera.

They play husband and wife on NCIS: Los Angeles. And Daniela Ruah and Eric Christian Olsen also are doing work behind the camera. (CBS)

CBS has yet to release any details about the upcoming season, only that it’ll premiere on Oct. 9. NCIS: Los Angeles is debuting three weeks behind the other NCIS franchises. So they haven’t been back in production for that many days. While the other two NCIS shows are doing a crossover for their premieres, LA should stay solo for their opener. But there has been buzz that all three shows will do a crossover sometime this season.

The last time we saw a new episode of NCIS: Los Angeles, the cast was in a celebratory mood. Rather than end with a cliffhanger, the show hit summer pause with a big beach party. Callen (Chris O’Donnell) dropped to a knee and proposed to Ana (Bar Paly).

Meanwhile, Kilbride (Gerald McRaney) organized the party to serve as a welcome to Rosa, Deeks and Kensi’s new foster daughter. Kensi and Deek’s path to parenthood was a big part of last season. And they ended up bringing a young immigrant who Kensi met while she was working undercover in Mexico. Kensi ended up rescuing Rosa and bringing her to Los Angeles. When Rosa’s aunt got too sick to care for her, Kensi and Deeks filed the paperwork to keep her in the country.

There is an open storyline involving Callen. He’s delved into the details of the CIA’s super secret program that identified foster kids as future spies. Callen was one of those kids. And Hetty (Linda Hunt) knew all about it and never told Callen of her involvement.

Callen confronted Hetty in the season 13 premiere. But Hunt didn’t appear again in season 13. Hetty spent the season in Syria.

Stay tuned for more details from Outsider.