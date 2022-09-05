‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Shares Heartfelt Post for Daughter’s Birthday

For NCIS: Los Angeles star Daniela Ruah, Sunday definitely was a special day as her daughter Sierra turned 6 years old. Ruah, who plays Special Agent Kensi Blye on the CBS drama, was in a celebratory mood. Over on her Instagram account, she posted some sweet pictures of her child. Ruah was quite effusive in her love and praise for Sierra in her comments. That’s not surprising when she is one proud mother of her sweet child.

“This kid doesn’t walk anywhere, she skips,” Ruah wrote in the caption area. “This kid doesn’t let something challenging stop her, she pushes through. This kid giggles and its all over… so smart & thoughtful and creative. The most wonderful daughter and little sister… We just adore this nugget! Sierra was about 2 in all these photos but somehow today she turns 6! Thats 2 hands now! I love you I love you I love you nom nom nom nom (mommy eating her cheeks with kisses).”

The comments section was, as the kids say, lit. One person wrote, “These are really cute family pics! Hope you’re all having a good day celebrating her. Happy birthday Sierra”. Another person said, ” Cute photos!! Happy Birthday Sierra!!” So, there was a lot of birthday love headed toward Sierra. Mom probably did not mind one bit.

Meanwhile, we better touch on NCIS: Los Angeles a little bit here. The show is getting ready to come on back for a new season this fall. As you may know, Ruah plays Blye opposite Eric Christian Olsen’s Marty Deeks. The couple on the show has a new addition to the family in Rosa. Kensi and Marty have wanted to become parents for a period of time. They have been through so much and now, they have a child. Watching how this new family comes together will be a great storyline.

Speaking of stories and Olsen, he had a than in bringing Ruah and her husband David Paul Olsen together. If the last name looks familiar, then yes, David is Eric’s brother. It was Eric who introduced them to one another. Eventually, they would get married. She had seen David around as he’s actually Eric’s stunt double on the show. “When they got together, because he came on to do stunts, I would say something nice about her to him and then say something to him about her,” he said when he was a guest on The Queen Latifah Show. Ultimately, they would have a son named River. Then would come along a sister named Sierra. Yep, she is the birthday girl we’ve been talking about here.