‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Shares On-Set Photo With Her ‘NCIS LA Family’

NCIS: Los Angeles is back in front of cameras to film the upcoming 14th season. The cast and crew are hard at work behind the scenes bringing the hit TV series back for more investigative adventures.

Daniela Ruah plays Special Agent Kensi Blye, and she confirmed the news that she was on set filming for the anticipated new season coming this fall.

She captioned the photo, “Back on set with my @ncisla family… @highburygunners @keithbanks2237 & Jerry Jerry.”

The show’s fans can’t wait to see Ruah and the rest of the LA crew back on their screens. Her followers filled the comments with words of excitement. “Welcome back Kensi!! So happy that in a few months I can enjoy again in my fav tv show. LOVE YOU,” wrote one fan. “I really can’t wait to see more kensi badass moments and to see you in action,” wrote another.

What to Look Forward to Next Season on NCIS: Los Angeles

Even though season 13 of NCIS: Los Angeles ended on a happy note, there’s a lot to look forward to in season 14. First, there’s the return of Hetty Lange (Linda Hunt) who has been off on a dangerous mission and may need the team to rescue her. There’s a potential wedding now that Callen (Chris O’Donnell) and Anna (Bar Paly) are engaged. We will have the opportunity to watch Kensi and Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) parent their foster teenage daughter Rosa Reyes (Natalia Del Riego), and Sam (LL Cool J) help his father Raymond (Richard Gant) deal with his memory loss.

NCIS: Los Angeles showrunner, R. Scott Gemmill spoke to Parade about where the previous season took the characters and the approach of ending the 13th season happily instead of the usual cliffhanger ending to hype the next season.

“What we really focused on because we weren’t sure what was happening [as far as being picked up for season 14], we really wanted to leave the fans in a happy place,” Gemmill said. “We never want to stress them out too much. Because we hit the 300th right before that, we focused on what really the show is about to all of us, which is about work and family.”

Gemmill added, “In the finale, you see Kensi and Deeks moving onto the next place in their lives in terms of having a family. Callen, as well, will start to take some control over what his future is going to be. And even Sam’s character will be dealing with family issues, as well, in a way that we haven’t really seen yet and meet so much of his family that we haven’t met that we’ve alluded to, specifically his father.”

The new season of NCIS: Los Angeles will premiere on CBS on October 9th.