‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Shows Off Her Paddleboard Skills: PHOTO

If you don’t think there is a cure for the summertime blues, then take a look at what NCIS: Los Angeles star Daniela Ruah is doing. She’s hanging out in Idaho with the family. Well, Ruah is having some fun on a paddleboard. Imagine doing a headstand on one of those things. That is exactly what Ruah, who plays Kensi Blye on the CBS drama, is doing here. From the cutline, she writes that her husband took the photo. He’s got some mad photo skills, too. Well, let’s see what Ruah looks like on a sunny, blue-sky day in the state of Idaho.

We wonder if she’s run into another TV star who is spending time in Idaho right now. Who is that? None other than Happy Days star Henry Winkler. If you keep up with Winkler on Twitter, then you know he’s been sharing pictures from his fishing exploits. But Ruah looks like she’s just having a good time right here. Fans were loving the look that she was showing off. One writes, “Holy smokes”. Another one says, “Beautiful,” followed by “Super lady!”. They were loving the view here and it all was good for Ruah and her family.

Daniela Ruah of ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Stays Busy With Her Costar

As you know if you watch NCIS: Los Angeles, Ruah’s character is married to Marty Deeks, played by Eric Christian Olsen. They have been working together for a number of seasons. But the actors also have been working behind the scenes. Ruah directed an episode last season while Olsen wrote an episode, too. It’s so cool to see what they can do beyond their on-screen roles. Back in April, both stars signed off after finishing Season 13 filming.

One of the storylines that have been following the stars is their ongoing fertility journey. “I’d like to add that I did my very best to be as authentic as possible throughout that journey,” Ruah tells Parade in an interview. “I have dear friends who went through that, and I made a point of calling them. And saying, ‘Walk me through every moment, every tear, every laughter, every nauseous moment you had.'”

NCIS: Los Angeles is definitely a solid addition to the NCIS franchise that has been on CBS for years. For a period of time, NCIS: New Orleans starring Scott Bakula and Lucas Black also was on there. But that show ended and now it’s just the two shows left on the network. Gerald McRaney has made himself a part of the LA faction nowadays. It would be cool to see more of Linda Hunt appearing as Hetty Lange this coming season. As the storyline goes, she’s been away on assignment. But fans love Hetty.