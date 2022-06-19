‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Soaks in the Summer Sun With Her Kids

School’s officially out for the summer, however, for NCIS: Los Angeles star Daniela Ruah, summer vacation started weeks ago. Season 13 of NCIS: Los Angeles wrapped up at the end of May, leaving many fans with a slew of questions to (hopefully) be answered when season 14 premieres. Until then, however, the Kensie Blye actress is taking time off from crimefighting, sharing new photos of her kids at the beach as they spend time together soaking in the sun.

Ruah highlighted all the necessities of summer writing, “Beach vibes, sun vibes, matchy matchy towels and bathing suit vibes…”

NCIS: Los Angeles fans took to the comments to share their love for the actress, their well-wishes for summer, and their adoration for the star’s two children.

“How adorable they look,” one of the Kensie Deeks actress’s followers wrote. Another said, “Beautiful children. Just like their momma.”

Meanwhile, other NCIS: Los Angeles fans were looking forward to the return of the beloved CBS show. Taking to the comments, one fan wrote beneath Ruah’s post, “I hope [you] are doing good. When will you start shooting with season 14?”

Well, given that the 13th season of the procedural drama just wrapped up a few weeks ago, we likely have a little bit longer to wait before NCIS: Los Angeles‘s cast members head back to the studio. That said, as soon as we have an update regarding the show’s film schedule, we’ll be sure to share it here.

What Comes Next for Hetty in ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’s 14th Season?

After more than a year’s-long hiatus, NCIS: Los Angeles fans were ecstatic to learn, following news of the series’ 2022-2023 renewal, that the upcoming season will (finally) feature the return of mainstay character Hetty Lange.

The last we heard, Hetty Lange went missing after a missile struck a building she had been occupying across the globe in Syria. Meanwhile, back in the States, longtime NCIS agent G Callen has been struggling to understand his past, of which Hetty is a crucial part.

Now, with just a few months to go until season 14 premieres, NCIS: Los Angeles showrunners have teased Hetty’s storyline, and it’s bound to be just as dynamic as any other revolving around the Special Operations Manager.

Previously, NCIS: Los Angeles showrunner R. Scott Gemmill spoke specifically to the tension between Callen and Hetty. He said, “We started to see the beginning of the friction between the two of them,” hinting we can, likely, expect some sort of confrontation when the new season airs. He further explained that while Hetty might initially come off as the “bad guy,” he was quick to emphasize she truly isn’t in the grand scheme of things. You can read all the details about Hetty Lange’s upcoming storyline here.