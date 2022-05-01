‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Speaks Out About Being ‘Authentic as Possible’ Through Kensi and Deek’s ‘Fertility Journey’

As “NCIS: Los Angeles” characters, Kenzi and Deeks, struggle with fertility as they try to get pregnant and start a family in the hit series, Daniela Ruah reflects on the importance of making the experience as authentic as possible.

While speaking about fertility struggles on “NCIS: Los Angeles,” Daniela Ruah (who plays Kenzi) told Parade recently, “I’d like to add that I did my very best to be as authentic as possible throughout that journey. I have dear friends who went through that, and I made a point of calling them. And saying, ‘Walk me through every moment, every tear, every laughter, every nauseous moment you had.’”

The “NCIS: Los Angeles” star further revealed that this is the story of a lot of women and men. This is due to them having to accompany their partners on this type of journey. Meanwhile, Kenzi and Deeks at this point have come to the conclusion that Kenzi isn’t going to get pregnant. They are now exploring the possibility of foster care. However, Daniela Ruah says, “There is foster talk coming with particular characters we may have met already.”

Although she hasn’t struggled with fertility in real life, Daniela Ruah stated she believes it is an important topic to be featured on the small screen. “I also don’t think it’s something that we have seen on television a whole lot. At least not on something like procedural. I also think it’s like you’re combing a story that should be told. And that is emulating many, many women’s experiences.”

Daniela Ruah Spoke About Relating to Her ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Character About Her Job Being Her Identity

Daniela Ruah then said that she can relate to how her character says that her job is her identity. “I can relate to that aspect of it because I am a mother through and through. No. 1 I am a mother, I am dedicated, I am at every event that my children have. However, I also know that I don’t believe I would feel like a complete human being if that was 100 percent of me.”

“The NCIS: Los Angeles” castmate also explained that she does have an identity outside of her home. “So, I do identify with Kensi in that way. Now, I know that it’s possible to balance the two things and be happy with both of those things.”

Daniela Ruah does reflect on her character as being someone who puts her life on the line constantly for her job. This is notably relatable to those women who are in law enforcement or the military. “There really is no right answer. I feel like if the show had gone in one particular direction or another, we would have been forced to have an opinion on whether women in law enforcement should have babies or not.”