‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Speaks Out as Show Comes to an End

NCIS: Los Angeles actress Daniela Ruah has been working to process the fact that her show will come to an end soon. The TV staple has been on CBS for 14 seasons and will hang it up at the end of this season. Ruah, who plays Kensi Blye on the show, offered an emotional look at her show leaving the network.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

“When you think about the amount of people that approach you and say, ‘This show saved my life. This show is what I used to watch with my parent or my grandparent, before they passed away, and I still watch it because it reminds me of them,'” Ruah said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “It makes it mean the world to you.”

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Actress Daniela Ruah Calls Ending Show ‘Bittersweet’

Ruah added that ending NCIS: Los Angeles now is “bittersweet” at this time. “It’s bittersweet. Like, it’s time to move on creatively, but it’s going to be so hard not to be with this family of people, because they are incredible,” she said. Besides Ruah, others in the cast include Chris O’Donnell, LL Cool J, Eric Christian Olsen, Gerald McRaney, and Linda Hunt. Right now, the show is on a little bit of a hiatus but will be back on Sunday, February 19, at 10 p.m. Eastern, 9 p.m. Central.

Fans of fhe NCIS world of shows got a treat when there was a three-show crossover event in January. Now that the news about NCIS: Los Angles has broken, we don’t think another big crossover will be coming down the pike. Mind you, it would be cool to see them make it happen. :

Olsen will be busy for the network,. He has four different projects in the works right now. According to Deadline, there are two dramas and two comedies currently in production mode. But there still is news of a new character showing up on NCIS: Los Angeles before it bows out. Marilu Henner is joining the cast as an ex-wife of Hollace Kilbride, played by McRaney. Henner has been on such TV shows as Taxi, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Two and a Half Men. Henner’s character’s name is Elizabeth.

Meanwhile, O’Donnell popped up on Instagram to offer some thoughts about the show being canceled. He is not really active on social media, so getting this word from him is important. O’Donnell wrote. “What an amazing 14-year ride with my @ncisla family. Just want to take a moment to say thank you to all of our amazing fans that tuned in every week. On to the next adventure!”