‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah’s Season 14 Teaser Has Fans Going Wild

When NCIS: Los Angeles fans dial things up for Season 14, they can enjoy this teaser from actress and director Daniela Ruah. As some of you might know, Ruah, who plays Special Agent Kensi Blye, also has been behind the camera for some episodes. This all happens again for the fifth episode on CBS. As you can tell from below, Ruah is one happy camper in a photo she’s sharing with her followers on Instagram. Chad Mazero, who is the scriptwriter for her episode, appears in the photo, too. We look forward to seeing that episode titled Flesh & Blood. And her fans are going wild after seeing this photo on Tuesday afternoon.

One fan wrote, “You’re rockin it Dani!!!!” Another fan wrote, “My favorite director is back in the chair! Go get ’em girl!!” This one said, “can‘t wait to watch the episode”. We also cannot wait to see this episode as part of this show’s ongoing focus on Kensi and Marty Deeks, played by Eric Christian Olsen. Flesh & Blood will partly be about domestic violence in the Navy. This fan shared, “we love when you direct. Cheers to a smooth and, what we’re certain of – a great episode!”

Daniela Ruah of ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Celebrated Eight Years of Wedded Bliss

Meanwhile, let’s put the focus on Ruah and her personal life for a minute. Stars do have lives outside of their onscreen roles. Back in June, Ruah and her husband, David Paul Olsen, happened to celebrate their eight-year wedding anniversary. She would write in another Instagram post, “8 years married to my soulmate.” Ruah also added their wedding date of June 19, 2014, in the caption.

If David’s last name looks familiar, then yes, he is the brother of Eric. Apparently, Eric felt like David and Daniela would make a cool couple in real life. So far, so good. In fact, David happened to be a rather familiar face on the show’s set as he would come on and be a stunt double for his real-life brother. Back in 2014, Eric talked about setting both of them up to meet on the show’s set.

“When they got together, because he came on to do stunts, I would say something nice about her to him and then say something to him about her,” Christian Olsen told Country Living. “That was enough to kinda get them started in conversation and it became this wonderful relationship. Now two of my favorite people just had a third.” The long-running spin-off from the O.G. show NCIS will come on back again on Sunday nights for CBS. Chris O’Donnell and LL Cool J head up this very talented cast of actors and actresses.