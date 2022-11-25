‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Eric Christian Olsen Has Four New Projects in the Works at CBS

If you are looking for a busy man in the entertainment world, then don’t look further than NCIS: Los Angeles star Eric Christian Olsen. He’s actually got four different, new projects in the works ar CBS, which is his home network. Olsen has Cloud Nine Productions to his name. We are learning from Deadline that there are two comedies and two dramas currently in development. Peculiar happens to be a crime drama. It’s coming from Lost co-creator Jeffrey Lieber and America 2.0 writer/director/producer JS Mayank as executive producers, CinemaBlend reports.

What’s the deal with Peculiar? In its current incarnation, it features a Seattle detective working alongside a psychopath. They would investigate crimes in the wake of his former partner missing. As for the other drama, what we know is that it is bent toward the legal side of life and not crime. There is no title for the show as of yet.

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Eric Christian Olsen Prepping For New Shows

As for the comedies, we find The Daily Show‘s Al Madrigal involved in a Latinx comedy that is called Family Insurance. The show’s premise is about a man who needs to return to work for his family business. Should the show be ordered as a series, then Madrigal would star, write, and executive produce the show.

In the other possible sitcom, which was bought by CBS Studios, it’s called Mixed Signals. The show would be a romantic comedy that is based on the life of writer Liv Thompson and her relationship with her deaf partner. If Mixed Signals moves ahead and becomes part of the CBS lineup of shows, then Thompson would write and executive produce.

Actor Looked Forward To New Season In Instagram Post

This coming Sunday, Olsen will take part in the Season 14 fall finale of NCIS: Los Angeles on CBS at 10 p.m. Eastern, 9 p.m. Central. When the new year rolls around, Olsen and crew will be part of a full-blown NCIS crossover event. All three franchise shows will take part in the crossover, which will be a first for NCIS: Los Angeles. January 2 is the night and the action starts at 8 p.m. Eastern, 7 p.m. Central.

Meanwhile, when new press pictures became available of both Olsen and his costar Daniella Ruah, Olsen was all hopped up and ready to rock and roll in the new season. In an Instagram post of both him and Ruah together, Olsen wrote, “Let’s get it!” and they would be off and running for Season 14. In the show, Olsen and Ruah, who plays Kensi Blye, his wife, have a solid rapport with one another and it shows throughout the series.