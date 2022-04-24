‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Eric Christian Olsen Has Hilarious Theory on Why CBS Highlighted This Kensi-Deeks Clip

It’s a heartwrenching and serious subject matter that NCIS: Los Angeles players Marty Deeks (Erick Christian Olsen) and Kensi Blye (Daniela Ruah) are discussing in a recent Insta clip from an upcoming episode. However, one of the scene’s actors has a theory as to why the CBS studios decided to share this specific scene, on Instagram. And, this theory has nothing to do with the subject matter at hand. Instead, NCIS: Los Angeles star Eric Christian Olsen quips that it is likely he and Ruah’s “grown-up” choices…and their appearance that has led to the clip being posted to Instagram.

In a hilarious Instagram comment, the NCIS: Los Angeles star says that he believes the reason CBS studios picked this clip is that the two actors have cleaned up well. Or, at least that each has just recently gotten a fresh trim.

“I’m pretty sure the @[email protected] & @ncisla team only promoted this clip because @danielaruah and I got new haircuts and we look like respectable grown-ups,” the actor quips in his Sunday afternoon Instagram post.

A brand-new episode of NCIS: Los Angeles premieres tonight on CBS. This latest installment titled Genesis follows the NCIS team as they help a Naval intelligence officer locate a missing person. This missing person is a Naval intelligence officer who disappears while seeking information and possible intelligence sources.

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Shares Hilarious Exchange With Eric Christian Olsen As Season 13 Comes To A Close

There are still plenty of NCIS: Los Angeles brand new episodes to catch this season. However, the filming for these installments has come to a close; as Daniela Ruah notes in a recent behind-the-scenes video shared on her Instagram page. In the video, the NCIS: Los Angeles star sits next to her costar, Eric Christian Olsen grilling him by asking “what day is it today?”

As the video continues, however, Olsen refuses to give Ruah a straight answer to her question, giving his costar several hilarious responses.

“Is Blue Bloods on tonight?” the NCIS actor quips. “I never miss my boy Tom Selleck.” Next Olsen inquires if it is “national soup day.”

Finally, Olsen gives in to his costar’s questions revealing that “today is the last day of filming Season 13 [of NCIS: Los Angeles].”

A bittersweet moment for these NCIS stars, no doubt. But, as Daniela Ruah’s caption she posts along with the clip notes, the cast will soon be returning for season 14.

“Just 2 silly gooses signing off from season 13,” the NCIS: Los Angeles star writes.

“Putting Densi on a shelf for 3 months,” the actress adds. “Before we come back to your sweet embrace in Season 14!”