‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Eric Christian Olsen Posts Hilarious Photo With Youngest Daughter

There’s still nothing that tops the cuteness of a Daddy-daughter photo with NCIS: Los Angeles star Eric Christian Olsen.

He especially loves to post photos of his youngest, Winter.

Olsen shared this photo earlier this week, with the caption: “We have so many questions.” Us, too. Little Winter looks like she has on her best sunsuit, which means she and her father must be on some kind of cool play date. You can feel the southern Cali breezes. Is it OK if we tag along for a beach trip?

NCIS: Los Angeles is in the middle of its summer hiatus. Series writers probably are busy coming up with lots of plotlines for season 14. But just like Olsen and his daughter, we have some questions. We’re figuring NCIS: Los Angeles soon will be addressing the Hetty (Linda Hunt) question it basically dropped in the season 13 premiere. The last chunk of of the season did allow Callen (Chris O’Donnell) to receive some peace after Katya, the rogue Russian agent, finally died. (He can thank Joelle for that one). But Hunt never returned for the rest of the season after being such a focal point in “Subject 17.” On the show, she was in Syria, dealing with some terrorists. Maybe she’ll get back to Los Angeles sometime soon.

The last time Olsen posted on Instagram was season 13 finale day. And he shared a clip of Deeks that he captioned: “I’m not crying, you’re crying. Season finale NCISLA about to hit you in the feels.”

Meanwhile, Olsen and TV wife Kensi Blye (Daniele Ruah) finally started a family. That’s how NCIS: Los Angeles ended. Kilbride (Gerald McRaney) organized a big beach party to serve as a welcome-to-the-family celebration for Rosa. She officially became Deeks and Kensi’s foster daughter. But the party served multi-purposes. Sam (LL Cool J) brought his dad, who now is living with him. And Callen proposed to Anna (Bar Paly). Of course, she said yes. Arkady even was there to toast his daughter. But Kilbridge gave Arkady a look, just in case he wanted to start some shenanigans.

So yes, NCIS: Los Angeles was all sunshine, streamers, and pretty beach lanterns at the end of the season. But we’re assuming the show can’t go forward with everyone so happy and content, right? Stick with Outsider for all the details about your favorite show. And sometimes, it’s all about a cute Daddy-daughter photo.