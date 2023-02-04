‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Eric Christian Olsen Says Goodbye to Show With Incredible Photo

NCIS: Los Angeles star Eric Christian Olsen took to Instagram and shared a photo telling the show’s fans goodbye. As you might know, the show has been canceled and will end after 14 seasons. Olsen plays Marty Deeks on the CBS crime drama.

The photo shows Olsen as Deeks. He is in costume as Deeks but is silhouetted in a tunnel holding a gun. He wrote in the caption, “What a spectacular journey we all shared.” Fans filled up his comments section with expressions of thanks and shock about the show’s departure.

NCIS: Los Angeles just recently finished up a crossover with NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i. There was no word given at the time about its cancellation. The announcement appeared to catch people by surprise. CBS broke the news via statements to Entertainment Weekly and other media outlets.

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Receives Kudos From CBS Entertainment President

“For 14 seasons, NCIS: Los Angeles has been a stalwart of our lineup with characters who were a joy to watch,” said Amy Reisenbach, CBS Entertainment president. “It’s no surprise this show succeeded as a global franchise. From Day One, the cast, producers, and crew were amazing Network/Studios partners, and their teamwork, talent, and spirit vividly came through on the screen. We are so grateful for the collaboration and remarkable run of these treasured members of our CBS family, and plan to give them the big sendoff they and their fans deserve.”

NCIS: Los Angeles showrunner, R. Scott Gemmill said, “I want to thank both the network and studios for their partnership and support over the years; Shane Brennan for giving us such a great playground; and my partners John P. Kousakis, Frank Military, Kyle Harimoto, and Andrew Bartels for their tireless efforts and collaboration episode after episode.

“Our crew has grown to be a true family, and their hard work and dedication has been fundamental to our success year after year,” Gemmill said. “My deepest gratitude to the cast members, who have brought our characters to life with their impassioned performances — thank you for your talent, professionalism, and continuous enthusiasm. And to our loyal viewers who loved our characters and followed their journeys, thank you. We look forward to delivering an end to the series that is both satisfying and does justice to these beloved characters.”

Make plans to watch the NCIS: Los Angeles series finale on CBS on Sunday, May 14, at 10 p.m. Eastern, 9 p.m. Central, PopCulture reports. It will stream live on Paramount+, where it will also be available for streaming after it airs. The show finishes with 322 total episodes.