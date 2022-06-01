‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Eric Christian Olsen’s Wife Posts Heartwarming Tribute on His Birthday

NCIS: Los Angeles fans can all agree. No matter how much his work wife might tease him, Eric Christian Olsen takes the sting out of turning 45.

Olsen celebrated his 45th birthday, May 31. Since NCIS: Los Angeles is on summer break, Olsen could party a number of ways. Sarah Wright, his wife and the mother of his three children, posted a photo of one of her husband’s favorite activities. That’s playing and cuddling with youngest child Winter, who goes everywhere with her daddy. From her post, it sounded like they’d be partying by consuming lass quantities of doughnuts and ice cream

The photo showed the NCIS: Los Angeles star with his daughter, doing #Dadgirl type thing. They appear to be driving a golf cart.

Wright wrote: “My whole heart. Happy birthday to my love, their daddy, my best friend, my favorite person to eat ice cream with, I love you more with each grey hair that appears in your viking beard. Thank you for choosing me, loving me and partnering along side of me. Our children are luckiest in the world. We celebrate you always but on birthdays we eat donuts and ice cream, sing you songs and snuggle. You’re my favorite Eric Christian Olsen. Always.

NCIS: Los Angeles Welcomes New Family Members to Work Family

If you followed along with NCIS: Los Angeles for season 13, you know that Olsen’s character Marty Deeks, along with TV wife Kensi Blye (Daniele Ruah) are overjoyed and overwhelmed now that Rosa joined the family in the season finale. A happy, easy-going Kilbride replaced his normal crusty self and threw the couple a surprise shower on the beach to welcome Rosa into the NCIS: Los Angeles family. Rosa’s welcome party also evolved into an engagement shower for Callen (Chris O’Donnell) and Anna (Bar Pally).

Olsen said rewatching the show still generated the same feelings. It wasn’t that he was crying. Rather, he wrote that “you’re crying. Season finale ncisla about to hit you in the feels.” It definitely added to the family feel. There’s still a chance Kensi and Deeks will add to the family.

Let’s circle back to Wright’s initial post. Some important people wished her husband a happy day. Sacha Alexander, one of the first members of the initial NCIS cast, wished Olsen/Deeks a happy day. So did Ruah, his work wife who also is his real-life sister-in-law.

After much buzz suggesting otherwise, CBS opted to give NCIS: Los Angeles another season, although it will start an hour later on the Sunday schedule this fall. This means more Deeks, which always is a good thing.