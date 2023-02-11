‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star LL Cool J Invited to Join Spinoff Series

NCIS: Los Angeles may be coming to an end this spring, but spinoff star Vanessa Lachey isn’t ready to see LL Cool J’s character retire from his unit.

ET’s Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner chatted with LL on the red carpet during last week’s Grammy Awards and spilled that Lachey invited him to star in her new series, NCIS: Hawai’i. The actors recently worked together for the historic NCIS triple crossover, and they made a perfect team.

It’s impossible to know if a reunion could ever come to fruition at this point, but LL didn’t balk at the opportunity. As he told the hosts, “anything is possible.” So we’ll wait and see if Agents Hunt and Tenant team up for another harrowing case in the future.

“I’ll definitely keep that invitation in mind, Vanessa,” he said. “And you never know. We’ll see what happens. Maybe I’ll come play a little bit, we’ll see.”

LL Cool J is Proud of ’14 Years’ with ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’

CBS announced in January that NCIS: Los Angeles will end with the current season. As Variety reports, the last episode will air on May 14.

LL Cool J has been starring in the long-running crime drama since it premiered in 2009, and while he has admittedly loved his time with the series, he agrees that the story has run its course. Ending the show now gives it the chance to go out in style.

“After 14 seasons, this is the perfect time to end @ncisla on top of our game!!!” he wrote in an Instagram post before teasing that he plans on continuing his partnership with CBS.

The 55-year-old Grammy winner also admitted to Frazier and Turner that it’s “not hard” to say goodbye to NCIS: LA because he’s thankful for playing the same character for more than a decade, which is a feat most actors never see.

“We talking about 14 years,” he gushed. We not talking about two-and-a-half, three years, and ‘Oh it was fun while it lasted.’ This was 14 years.”

“So, I think that the show has done tremendous numbers,” LL Cool J continued. “I mean, our last [NCIS] crossover did tremendous numbers. I couldn’t complain—I have nothing. All I could say is, ‘Wow, what a ride,’ you know what I’m saying?”