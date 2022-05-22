‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Medalion Rahimi Is ‘Already Crying’ Ahead of Season 13 Finale

Tonight’s season 13 finale of NCIS: Los Angeles must be jam-packed with sentimental moments. One of its stars certainly is dropping hints that it will be that way.

Medalion Rahimi, who portrays Fatima Namazi, posted a snap from tonight’s NCIS: Los Angeles episode. It’s from the office beach party that’s supposed to be the highlight of the hour. The photo features Fatima, Kensi (Daniela Ruah) and Anna (Bar Paly). Rahimi wrote: THE SEASON FINALE of NCLALA (is) TONIGHT! I’m already crying.



What’s Got Fatima In Tears on NCIS: Los Angeles Finale?

So what might be causing Fatima to cry? Let’s check the official plot tease for clues about tonight’s “Come Together:” “The NCIS team hunts for a crew that robs a Los Angeles casino with military-grade power. Also, Kensi and Deeks hear exciting news regarding the adoption, and Callen takes a big step in his relationship with Anna.”

It’s likely that Kensi and her husband, Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen), will be adopting a daughter. And that’s Rosa, who Kensi met while she was working undercover in Mexico. Rosa and her mother were trying to seek asylum in the United States. But Rosa’s mother died. Kensi helped rescue Rosa from an anti-immigrant militia. And then Rosa lived with her aunt in LA until her asylum request could be processed. But her aunt suffered a devastating stroke, leaving Rosa at risk for deportation back to Guatemala. Kensi and Deeks decided to adopt her. During last Sunday’s episode, Deeks was out of the country, working on the adoption paperwork.

In tonight’s season 13 finale of NCIS: Los Angeles, Kensi and Deeks likely adopt Rosa. (Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2022)

Callen and Anna May Be Celebrating Engagement

Kensi also suggested adopting Pilar, a friend of Rosa’s from Guatemala. But it’s unclear whether that will happen in Sunday’s NCIS: Los Angeles finale. Natalia Del Riego, who plays Rosa, is listed in tonight’s guest cast. Pilar isn’t among the episode guest characters.

What else could Fatima be crying about? Callen (Chris O’Donnell) reportedly drops to one knee and asks Anna to marry him. Arkady, Anna’s father, already told Callen he wouldn’t approve of the marriage, meaning it would be cursed if they went through with the nuptials. But it’s TV. And Anna, a former Russian spy, also doesn’t need her father’s approval to get married. Besides, during last Sunday’s episode, Callen got rid of the last major obstacle to marrying Anna. Check that, Joelle actually pulled the trigger to kill Katya. She was the Russian operative who was so obsessed with Anna she tried to ruin Callen’s life, then kill him. Check the Outsider recap here for more details so you can catch up before tonight’s finale.