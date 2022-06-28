‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Medalion Rahimi Shares Fun Pics From Six Flags

Medalion Rahimi, who portrays Special Agent Fatima Namazi on NCIS: Los Angeles, recently shared pictures of a trip to Six Flags on her Instagram. Currently, the NCIS star has an impressive 64.1K followers on her Instagram page. The popular series just announced its Season 14 premiere date. The show began airing in 2009.

In her caption to the post linked here, the NCIS: Los Angeles star wrote “went to six flags in a gown for @ejjohnson_ and had a ball.”

During NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13, Rahimi’s character Special Agent Fatima Namazi became more fully-developed and a core aspect of the show. Rahimi’s character Fatima stepped into an open position on the team left by Nell Jones. Nell exited the NCIS team when actress Renée Felice Smith departed the show. Medalion Rahimi was announced a regular on the show in February of 2020. However, her time as Special Agent Fatima Namazi wasn’t her first time with the NCIS franchise. Let’s take a look at Rahimi’s career before her big break with NCIS: Los Angeles.

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Medalion Rahimi’s Acting Career

Medalion Rahimi’s first stint with the NCIS franchise occurred back in 2014. Long before she had been cast as Special Agent Fatima Namazi, she played the role of “Lila” in an NCIS Season 11 episode called “The Admiral’s Daughter.”

However, that’s not all. She also made another appearance with the franchise in 2018. That year, she portrayed Jazmine Hendricks in a Season 5 episode of NCIS: New Orleans called “Sheepdogs.” Rahimi also extended her acting talents to another popular criminal franchise: Criminal Minds. She portrayed a secretary in a Season 9 episode called “Final Shot,” which aired in 2013.

However, Rahimi has played other roles outside the crime-TV universe. Most notably, she starred as Princess Isabella in the Shonda Rhimes-produced Still Star-Crossed. However, while the show was one of her first breaks, it was canceled by ABC after one season. Rahimi played Elody in the popular 2017 teen drama film Before I Fall based on the novel of the same name.

More recently, in 2022, she played the role of Danielle, Erica’s girlfriend in Netflix’s hit Pam & Tommy. The show covers the tumultuous relationship between actress Pamela Anderson and drummer Tommy Lee. If Rahimi continues landing roles in major productions like that one, the NCIS: Los Angeles star will be a household name before you know it.