‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Stars Daniela Ruah and Eric Christian Olsen Sign Off From Filming Season 13

“NCIS: Los Angeles” stars Daniela Ruah and Eric Christian Olsen just dropped some exciting news about the current season of the show.

The duo took to Instagram to share the announcement in a hilarious video orchestrated by Ruah. She posted it to her account, tagging her “NCIS: Los Angeles” co-star.

Daniela Ruah begins by asking Eric Christian Olsen what day it is. He comes up with some pretty off-the-wall answers. “It’s Tuesday. ‘NCIS‘ is on tonight. Is ‘Blue Bloods‘ on tonight? I never miss my boy Tom Selleck,” Olsen replies.

With a laugh, Ruah clarifies her question to ask what they’re celebrating. “It’s your birthday? National Soup Day?” Olsen tries. She gives him one more chance, and Olsen finally reveals, “Today is the last day of filming Season 13 [of NCIS: Los Angeles].”

A momentous day indeed. It’s hard to believe that Daniela Ruah and Eric Christian Olsen have been filming “NCIS: Los Angeles” for the last several months. Now, finally, they’ll have a bit of a break before going back to work.

In her caption. Ruah revealed that the show will return for another season this fall. Filming will likely start this summer, around July.

“Just 2 silly gooses signing off from season 13… putting Densi on a shelf for 3 months before we come back to your sweet embrace in Season 14!” Ruah captioned the post.

Season 13 will wrap up on May 22, per IMDb. The site lists the 22nd episode of the season on that date, which doesn’t have a title at this time. So, we’re only four and a half short weeks away from the “NCIS” Los Angeles” season finale, featuring Daniela Ruah and Eric Christian Olsen.

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Stars Daniela Ruah and Eric Christian Olsen Step Behind the Camera in Coming Episode

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ fans know that Daniela Ruah and Eric Christian Olsen absolutely kill it in front of the camera. But did you know they’re also pros behind the scenes too?

In a recent interview with TV Insider, the duo opened up about their work on an upcoming episode. The episode, titled “Live Free or Die Standing,” was written by Olsen and directed by Ruah. Ruah said of Olsen’s writing, “I’ve gotta be honest — Eric’s script was a fireball freight train moving with rhythm. He’s such a creative interesting writer who researches so much. He’s so astute. It was so collaborative and present.”

Olsen also took the time to applaud Ruah’s directing skills for this and previous episodes. “I was lucky that [Daniela] has directed four episodes,” he said. “She’s incredible. She’s at her best as a director. (And) she’s the real deal.”

Make sure you tune into “NCIS: Los Angeles” on Sundays at 9 p.m. EST.