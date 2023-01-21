‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Stars React to Show Ending After Season 14

The NCIS: Los Angeles cast is reflecting on 14 years of memories following the news that their beloved series is ending when the current season wraps up this spring.

Several of the current actors have been with the show since it first debuted in 2009, including LL Cool J, Daniella Ruah, and Chris O’Donnell. And others, such as Eric Christian Olsen, joined only one year later. So a large portion of their careers has been spent with the franchise and with each other.

With so many emotions and friendships created over the long run, the cast members have taken to social media to react to the news that their tenure is coming to an end. And despite the heartbreak, they’ve all expressed gratitude to have been with one series for well over a decade.

“So many feelings to process and too many words to say,” Ruah wrote on Instagram on Jan 20. “I will save them for a later date… I’m so so grateful to have been a part of this NCISLA family. The show lasted this long because of all of you.”

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Will Conclude on May 14

Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, announced on Jan. 20 that the actors would get the “big sendoff they and their fans deserve” on May 14th. The news came as a shock to man, especially following the historic cross-over event that landed epic ratings earlier this month.

Nonetheless, fans and castmates alike realize that all good things must come to an end. And it’s always better for a series to close before it gets stale, which LL Cool J mentioned on Instagram yesterday.

“After 14 seasons, this is the perfect time to end @ncisla on top of our game!!!” he wrote after learning about the crossover’s success. “I look forward to continuing my fruitful partnership with @cbstv.”

LL also noted that he already has big plans in the works, and he’ll be sharing those with fans soon.

NCIS: Los Angeles is the longest-running show in the franchise aside from the original series, which has been on air since 2003. Its sister series, NCIS: Hawaii appears to be going strong in its second season, and a new series, NCIS: Sydney should debut later this year. So the franchise should still be around for years to come.

But that doesn’t make the ending any less bittersweet for the cast and crew.

“What a spectacular journey we all shared,” Olsen shared.