‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Stars Reflect on Show’s Lasting Success Ahead of Season 14

We have a month until CBS’s hit drama NCIS returns. But, sadly, for fans of its sister show, NCIS: Los Angeles, we have a few more weeks to wait. NCIS: Los Angeles premieres its 14th season on Sunday, October 9th. And, while it’s not the longest-running show on television, it definitely boasts network seniority. Now, ahead of the upcoming premiere, NCIS: Los Angeles‘ cast members are reflecting on the series’ lasting success.

LL Cool J, who plays NCIS Special Agent Sam Hanna, said of the show’s longevity, “When we first started, I figured it’d be a couple of years [running].” However, nearly 14 years later, there seems to be no end in sight for NCIS‘s original spinoff.

Per a segment from ET, NCIS: Los Angeles has already surpassed an impressive 300 episodes. With 20-something scheduled per season, we wouldn’t be surprised to see the long-running spinoff achieve the 400+ episodes of the original series.

Eric Christian Olsen, who has played NCIS investigator Marty Deeks since the show’s premiere in 2009, also spoke out about NCIS: Los Angeles‘s ongoing success. He said, “I couldn’t have dreamed of, you know, what it is that we’ve done, and the fact that we’re going on to season 14 is just, it’s surreal.”

Hetty Lange to Return For ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Season 14

Several months ago, NCIS: Los Angeles fans were delighted when it was confirmed that the crime drama would return. However, longtime fans were ecstatic when showrunners announced they would finally welcome back series stalwart, Linda Hunt. Hunt, as many readers know, is known for playing the beloved character, Hetty Lange.

For little more than a year, Hetty Lange, who runs NCIS’s Special Operations initiatives, has been on a secret mission in the Middle East. As such, she featured in just a handful of episodes of NCIS: Los Angeles recently. But when the drama was confirmed for season 14, showrunners announced Linda Hunt would also return on a regular basis. With weeks to go until the long-awaited premiere, we’re taking a look at Hetty’s storyline following her anticipated return.

Of Hunt’s character’s upcoming storyline, showrunner R. Scott Gemmill said the plan for the new season “is to go and rescue her at some point, find out what she’s gotten herself into. We’re just trying to figure out schedule-wise when we can pull that off.”

The NCIS: Los Angeles showrunner further explained that the plan was to do that same thing last year. Unfortunately, though, a surge in COVID-19 cases made it difficult, with the show working to keep Linda Hunt (77) healthy.

One NCIS star sure to share in our excitement at Linda Hunt’s return is G Callen actor, Chris O’Donnell. O’Donnell’s character has shared a special relationship with Hetty for years. So it makes sense that he thinks so highly of her acting.

“Some of the scenes with Linda Hunt,” he previously explained, “she’s such an amazing actress you don’t know what to expect…she has such a way with the English language and the way words roll off her tongue that it’s never what I expect.”