‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Stars Try Their Best to Answer Viral ‘Wheels Vs. Doors’ Question

There are a lot of strange and fascinating trends and discussions across social media. Most recently, one that emerged surrounds the number of doors versus wheels scattered across the planet. Much to “NCIS: Los Angeles” fans’ excitement, the stars of the hit crime show joined in on the topic Friday. Check out their post below.

As the clip reminds us, this particular quandary has plagued social media for weeks. So far, we haven’t been able to nail down a definitive answer. And despite help from the cast of “NCIS: Los Angeles,” not to mention features from some of our favorite “NCIS” cast members, we’re still at a standstill.

Nevertheless, when “NCIS: Los Angeles” conducted its own survey, the cast provided solid answers and reasoning for their choices. That left us with the following score: Doors-5/Wheels-6.

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Medalion Rahimi (Fatima Namazi) “spiritually” wanted to believe there are more doors in the world (after all you don’t metaphorically open new wheels). However, after careful consideration, she concluded there are likely more wheels.

“NCIS” star Wilmer Valderrama, however, finally decided there are, in fact, more doors. His logic was that while every car has four wheels, it also has multiple doors.

Meanwhile, “NCIS: Los Angeles” original cast member, Daniela Ruah, gave us zero satisfaction when she shrugged her shoulders and said, “I have no opinion, I’m sorry,” which fans found much humor in.

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Fans are Missing Hetty Lange

While plenty of “NCIS: Los Angeles” fans weighed in on the doors versus wheels argument, others had entirely different questions. And, just as one fan is wondering in the comments beneath the post, we want to know, “[w]here in the world is Hetty Lange?”

What we do know is that Hetty Lange, played by dynamic actress Linda Hunt, was last seen in the season 13 premiere. But, since then, we’ve heard nothing regarding her eventual return.

As per Good Housekeeping, showrunners did not make mention of the actress’s departure when “NCIS: Los Angeles” was officially renewed for a 14th season. So that should mean we’ll see the secretive character again, right?

Things don’t look especially great for Linda Hunt’s character. While on a top-secret mission in Syria, the “NCIS: Los Angeles” team learned she’d been at the location of a U.S. drone strike. While there, she was expected to be negotiating the release of several American hostages. Now, though, after the strike, there are three possibilities regarding Hetty’s whereabouts.

Hetty was killed in the drone strike. Hetty escaped the strike and has gone to ground. Something went wrong during the mission and the Special Operations Manager has become a hostage as well.

Currently, there are just weeks separating us from the season finale. And with every passing Sunday without a word from Hetty Lange, fans are growing more and more restless thinking the Special Operations Manager is gone for good.