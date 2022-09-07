‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Take a Closer Look at Season Premiere

We’ve still got a month before NCIS: Los Angeles kicks off its 14th season. But you don’t have to wait to catch a glimpse of what’s to come.

We all know that the premiere can set the tone for an entire season. And the NCIS: Los Angeles opener is all about drones. Or the idea of drones. Read on from the CBS episode log:

“The NCIS team searches for a suspect and their motive following the bombing of a large facility where military combat drones are assembled. Also, Callen and Kilbride get troubling news about a body found in Syria.”

Kavi Ramachandran Ladnier returns as Shyla, special assistant to Kilbride. (CBS ©2022)



R. Scott Gemmill, the NCIS: Los Angeles showrunner, also wrote this episode. That’s not unusual. This is his 56th. And from the list of episode guest stars, we know that Kavi Ramachandran Ladnier returns as Shyla Dahr. She’s Kilbride’s always-cool assistant. She’s also an NCIS reserve agent. Overall, this is Ladnier’s fifth appearance on NCIS: Los Angeles. She started portraying Shyla when Kilbride (Gerald McRaney) got promoted to boss.

Plus, Rosa, the foster daughter of Kensi and Deeks, also returns for this episode. Kilbride threw a beach party to welcome Rosa as part of the season 13 finale. Photos from the season premiere suggest part of the episode will focus on Kensi and Deeks at home.

Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) and his wife Kensi (Daniela Ruah) spend time at home during the premiere. (Michael Yarish/CBS)

Also, NCIS: Los Angeles brought in Jennifer Marshall, an actress who served her country long before she tried acting as a professional gig. She was in the Navy from 1998 through 2003. She served part of that on the aircraft carrier, USS Theodore Roosevelt, which was deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. So she’s oozing with authenticity portraying Navy Commander Neal.

In episode three, NCIS: Los Angeles honors another veteran. Retired Army Col. Gregory Gadson will be a special guest star who plays a friend and colleague of Admiral Kilbride. The plot summary says Gadson’s character is struggling. In real life, Gadson served in the Army. He lost both legs and the partial use of an arm when an improvised explosive device hit his Humvee as he was returning from a funeral. Gadson has several roles on his acting resume. including the movie, Battleship.

Everyone heads out for field work. (Michael Yarish/CBS)

From the photos, it looks like everyone is out in the field for the season premiere save for Kilbride. We’re anticipating that this episode kicks off a Syrian story arc as the team tries to track down Hetty (Linda Hunt). No one has seen Hetty since the season 13 premiere. The 77-year-old Hunt is limiting her time on set because of Covid. So writers explained her absence by saying she’s in Syria, investigating whether the Pentagon has a mole.

Gemmill has revealed that the entire team will go on a mission to find Hetty. So she’s not the body every one is concerned about in the episode. But there seems to be movement in the Hetty storyline, so that’s a good thing.

Stay tuned for more details. The premiere is Oct. 9.