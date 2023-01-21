NCIS: Los Angeles’ to End With Season 14, Final Episode Date Revealed

The NCIS: Los Angeles team is on the brink of solving their final case. LL Cool J and company will call it a wrap with season 14. The series finale is set to air on May 14th, Variety reports.

Launched in 2009, NCIS: Los Angeles is the second installment of the popular NCIS franchise. This series was followed by NCIS: New Orleans, which aired from 2014 to 2021. Next came NCIS: Hawaiʻi which premiered in 2021. Another spin-off, NCIS: Sydney will drop later this year.

NCIS: Los Angeles follows special agents Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) and Grisha Callen (Chris O’Donnell). They apprehend criminals who threaten the nation’s security. Joining them on their mission are Linda Hunt, Daniela Ruah, Eric Christian Olsen, Medalion Rahimi, Caleb Castille, and Gerald McRaney as they go undercover to take down their targets while protecting the country’s interests.

LL Cool J, a series regular since the start, took to Instagram to share the news with fans. He posted a cast photo along with a headline about the news.

“After 14 seasons, this is the perfect time to end ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ on top of our game!”, LL wrote. “I look forward to continuing my fruitful partnership with CBS. They invested in our series B round and became a strategic partner with [Cool J’s company] Rock The Bells! More exciting announcements and dates ahead!”

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ managed to keep LL Cool J and Chris O’Donnell for the series run

Shane Brennan’s creative vision for NCIS: Los Angeles is brought to life with the help of executive producers R. Scott Gemmill, John P. Kousakis, Frank Military, Kyle Harimoto, and Andrew Bartels – in collaboration with CBS Studios

Amy Reisenbach, the president of CBS Entertainment weighed in on the long-running show ending. “For 14 seasons, NCIS: Los Angeles has been a stalwart of our lineup. [It has] characters who were a joy to watch,” Reisenbach said in a statement. “It’s no surprise this show succeeded as a global franchise. From day one, the cast, producers, and crew were amazing network/studios partners, and their teamwork, talent, and spirit vividly came through on the screen. We are so grateful for the collaboration and remarkable run of these treasured members of our CBS family. [We] plan to give them the big sendoff they and their fans deserve.”

“I want to thank both the network and studios for their partnership and support over the years. Shane Brennan for giving us such a great playground; and my partners John P. Kousakis, Frank Military, Kyle Harimoto, and Andrew Bartels for their tireless efforts and collaboration episode after episode,” added Gemmill.

“Our crew has grown to be a true family. Their hard work and dedication have been fundamental to our success year after year. My deepest gratitude to the cast members, who have brought our characters to life with their impassioned performances. Thank you for your talent, professionalism, and continuous enthusiasm. And to our loyal viewers who loved our characters and followed their journeys, thank you. We look forward to delivering an end to the series that is both satisfying and does justice to these beloved characters.”