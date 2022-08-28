‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: What’s In Store for LL Cool J’s Sam Hanna In Season 14?

NCIS: Los Angeles star LL Cool J is returning to his first love Sunday night. He’s serving as an emcee (don’t call him a host) for the MTV Video Music Awards.

He’s definitely a hip hop pioneer. And tonight’s award ceremony goes heavy on the genre, with fellow hip hop stars Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow joining LL Cool J to present all the acts expected to perform. And sometime during tonight’s ceremony, no doubt someone will mention “Mama Said Knock You Out.” LL Cool J released that classic 32 years ago today.

We’re also betting that the show will mention that 25 years ago, LL Cool J earned a Video Vanguard Award . He was the first rapper to receive the honor.

Rap History: LL Cool J (@llcoolj) – ‘Mama Said Knock You Out’, released August 28, 1990. pic.twitter.com/OzjQkLiOZj — Grown Up Rap (@GrownUpRap) August 28, 2022

Who Doesn’t Love Sam Hanna on NCIS: Los Angeles?

But we all love LL Cool J on NCIS: Los Angeles. He’s an original cast member, playing senior agent Sam Hanna, the former SEAL turned member of the Office of Special Projects team. And he and Chris O’Donnell (Callen) have each appeared in 303 episodes, the most of any cast member. Coincidentally, the two also are partners.

The show started production in late July as everyone works towards an Oct. 9 premiere for season 14. But what’s in store for Sam Hanna this season?

The last we saw of Sam, he was celebrating his family at a workplace beach party. Hanna toasted Callen, after his partner proposed to his long-time girlfriend. Plus, Sam brought his father, Raymond, o the party. Father and son had just moved in together.. Raymond is a retired Marine colonel who enrolled his son in military school back in the day. And Raymond still is disappointed that Sam chose the Navy, rather than the Marines.

Richard Gant portrays Raymond, who is suffering from the beginnings of dementia. NCIS: Los Angeles added Gant as a recurring character, so we’re assuming we’ll see more of Raymond in season 14.

LL Cool J from a scene from NCIS: Los Angeles season 13. (CBS ©2022)

Sam’s Son Will Stop By Season 14. There’s Also a Possible Rescue in Syria

Meanwhile, TV Line reported that Sam’s son, Aiden, will be back early in season 14. Like father and grandfather, Aiden also attended the Keating Military Academy. He’s now in flight school, training to be a fighter pilot. Remember the opening of NCIS: Los Angeles season 13? You see Sam, along with Callen, raising his fist to salute a plane overhead. Aiden flew that plane.

NCIS: Los Angeles has included Sam’s family in story lines throughout the past 13 seasons. His wife was killed, leaving Sam to raise Aiden and daughter Kamran.

So what else may be in store for LL Cool J and Sam Hanna? He could be in Syria for a Hetty-centric episode. Hetty (Linda Hunt) only appeared in one episode last season. And that was the premiere. She’s supposedly in Syria on a top secret mission. In real life, the 77-year-old Hunt missed most of the past two seasons to keep herself safe from the pandemic.

R. Scott Gemmill, the showrunner, said the crew will find Hetty and bring her home, “The plan is to go and rescue her at some point, find out what she’s gotten herself into,” Gemmill told TV Line.

Since Callen is getting married, he’ll want Hetty around for the ceremony. So we’re betting Callen and Sam head to Syria.

Stay tuned. NCIS: Los Angeles premieres Oct. 9.