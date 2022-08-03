‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: When Does Show Return for Season 14?

NCIS and its newest spinoff NCIS: Hawai’i will premiere their newest seasons back to back on Monday, September 19th. However, interestingly, the CBS drama’s original spinoff, NCIS: Los Angeles, does not air on the same night. So while we know the cast has returned for filming, when does the show officially premiere on TV?

NCIS: Los Angeles picked up filming for the new season just a few weeks ago. Now, according to Parade, the beloved drama is set to return to CBS on Sunday, October 9th at 10 p.m. EST.

In addition, the outlet also provided the full lineup of stars that will feature in the hit drama’s upcoming season.

Most importantly, we can expect the return of fan-favorite special agents, G. Callen, Sam Hanna, Kensi Blye, and Marty Deeks. Season 14 will also see the return of Medalion Rahimi’s character Fatima Namazi as well as Caleb Castille’s Devin Rountree.

However, even more exciting, NCIS: Los Angeles showrunners have (finally) teased the return of the beloved character, Hetty Lange. Within the fictional world of NCIS: Los Angeles, Hetty Lange serves as NCIS’s Special Operations Manager. That said, the past season or so has seen Hetty carrying out a secret mission in Syria. Now, fans are demanding her return. And finally, NCIS: Los Angeles showrunner R Scott Gemmill has obliged. Previously, Gemmill confirmed that Hetty’s actress, Linda Hunt, will appear in season 14. There, we’ll hopefully get to see her repair the damage done to her relationship with Special Agent G. Callen.

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Crew Member Teases ‘Creepy’ Set Location for Season 14

With production for NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 in full swing, some of the procedural crime drama’s crew members have been gracious enough to take us behind the scenes. Recently, one crew member, Rick Tunell, posted on Twitter that he and some of his coworkers had been scouting out “creepy” locations for the show’s 3rd episode. See his post below.

Scouting creepy locations for the third episode of #ncisla pic.twitter.com/fUFJlxZteM — Rick Tunell (@rtunell) July 15, 2022

Per this Outsider article, Tunell serves as one of NCIS: Los Angeles‘s production managers. As such, identifying the perfect creepy location likely often falls into his wheelhouse. And based on the photo above, this setting sure fits the bill.

A grate on the ceiling appears to be letting in a limited amount of outside light while more blue-hued light fills the room. A trap door-like hole in the floor speaks to the multilayered creepiness of this particular setting, with two of its boards threatening to take us to the darkest depths of this unidentified location. What looks like a boiler and a system of air ducts add to the uninviting nature of the room.

One fan took to the comments wondering, like the rest of us, how NCIS: Los Angeles producers even go about finding locations like this.

“How do you find places like this,” they asked, “by asking around? Love it!”

Per Tunell’s response, NCIS: Los Angeles‘s crew includes a location department so rather than aimlessly wandering LA’s city streets, the CBS drama has a team of professionals researching some of the show’s best and most useful backdrops and settings.